Five Things: Stories on International Tiger Day, sound of birds through classical music, and more

Roar for the Tiger

If wild cats make your heart skip a beat, be sure to attend the International Tiger Youth Summit 2022. This virtual meeting, which will be held on July 28, 2-4 pm (IST) will have speakers from 13 countries including India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Nepal. From sharing stories on their love for the tiger, to anthems and art, this summit is aimed at conversations around tiger conservation. At the end of this summit, the delegates would have drafted a “Youth recommendation for the future of tiger conservation”, which will have ideas for governments, communities and individuals. Be sure to be a part of this epoch-making programme. Incidentally, July 29 is International Tiger Day. Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there is a pre-registration required for the summit. Visit: https://tigeryouthsummit.org/ for further details.

Theatre Watch

“Transfer Kid” by D for Drama is an English/ Hindi play that will connect with many children who are at a loss when making friends in new cities. It’s the story of 10-year-old Ravi, who sees the world through poetry and finds it hard to adjust to new environments with every job transfer of his father. But then he has a steady companion by his side, who is this friend? To find out more, book your tickets for this play at Prithvi Threatre, Mumbai, running on July 30 and 31. For details, look up http://prithvitheatre.org/

Calligraphy Workshop

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, and Inku Kumar, Founder, Calliart (an institute for handwriting and calligraphy) present a workshop on the Devanagari script. What literally translates as the ‘script of the gods’ has been used in religious texts, works of art, and even personal letters, long before the email came along. Participants will learn how to hold a Devanagari pen, the basic strokes, letter, word and sentence formation, and how to create small Akshara designs and compositions. Register soon since there are only 20 seats for the workshop that will be held on August 6 and 7, from 11 am to 1 pm. Registration: Rs 400 a participant. For details, visit: https://insider.in/master-the-art-of-calligraphy-aug20-2022/event

Sounds of Nature

Did you know that the Indian Museum Experience Museum in Bengaluru has over eight galleries and even a sound garden so you can immerse yourself in the world of notes and tones. And while you’re at it, if you visit them on July 30, you can listen to a unique concert called “Wings of Melody” which celebrates birds and birdsong through an ensemble of well-known musicians of the city. For tickets, visit Bookmyshow.

What to Watch

The latest season of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”, the animated science fiction action-adventure, is upon us. After thrilling four seasons, this time there’s a bold reversal with Darius and his friends taking sides with the dinosaurs. They see their chance to help the “defenseless animals” and finally do their bit to make a difference. After being hunted, chased, and thrown about, this does have a happy ending.

