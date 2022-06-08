Five Things: Museum theatre, parent-child yoga-and-book-reading session, and more

With no uptick in the weak monsoon conditions in south India, the indoors seem more attractive than ever to stay clear of the blazing heat. Here are some activities that can keep you busy through the week:

WHAT TO WATCH

The Mysterious Benedict Society

WHERE: Disney Hotstar

APPROPRIATE FOR: 9+ years

During the pandemic, American writer Trenton Lee Stewart’s The Mysterious Benedict Society — a story about four gifted children, each either an orphan or unloved by their parents, brought together by Nicholas Benedict to assist him to thwart a global emergency — was adapted for OTT. The fantastic adventures of the super-logical Reynie Muldoon, the eidetic George Washington, the resourceful Kate Wetherall and the young mind-reader Constance Contraire, spread out over eight episodes of about an hour each, have enthralled viewers since its release last year. While the books make for fabulous reading, the OTT series is the perfect introduction to the novels for those with an affinity for the audio-visual or an apathy towards written words. A second season has also been commissioned and is scheduled to release later this year.

The Witches

WHERE: Netflix

APPROPRIATE FOR: 7+ years

If an eight-episode series is likely to wear your child down, worry not. The 2020 movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches is now available on Netflix. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, this 1 hour 44 minutes film is the story of a young boy and his grandmother who must thwart the plans of a coven of the world’s most powerful witches to turn all children into mice.

Activity Calendar



One Object, Many Stories (Playtime at National Museum)

WHERE: National Museum, New Delhi

WHEN: June 11-20; 11 am-1 pm

CHARGES: Rs 400

APPROPRIATE FOR: Students of classes V-X (10-15 years)

REGISTER AT: http://www.nationalmuseumindia.gov.in/uploads/blogs/1654238353_3.%20Registration%20form%20for%20Playtime%20participants.docx.pdf

There are only 20 seats available and registration is based on first-come-first-serve, but One Object, Many Stories — a workshop on museum theatre conducted by Herithart — is only one of National Museum’s range of summer programmes aimed at 5-17 year olds that will familiarise them with India’s rich heritage. Registrations are on from June 2 till June 10 for the various programmes that will run between June 11 and July 30. Other programmes include painting workshops, Buddhist art appreciation for children, storytelling sessions and treasure hunt, among others. For more information, check: http://www.nationalmuseumindia.gov.in/en/playtime-at-national-museum

A Do-and-Read Book event

WHERE: Online (Zoom)

WHEN: June 11; 6 pm-7 pm

CHARGES: Rs 200 (inclusive of the cost of the book)

APPROPRIATE FOR: 2+ years

REGISTER AT: https://rzp.io/l/5ZoKw28

Tulika Books is organising an online reading of its publication Growing with Yoga with co-author/yoga practitioner Aditi Chandrasekhar and illustrator Niveditha Subramaniam on Saturday, June 11. A parent-and-child event that promises some great bonding time (if not better agility), it is open only to participants in India. Once the registration is done, the event link will be sent to participants over email.

WWF’s Cool Conservationist Summer Camp on Wildlife and Conservation

WHERE: WWF India, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi

WHEN: June 13-23

CHARGES: Rs 3,500

APPROPRIATE FOR: 8-16 years

REGISTER AT: edu@wwfindia.net

WWF’s Cool Conservationist summer camp on wildlife and conservation will start its second batch on June 13. The 10-day workshop packs in information on big cats, birds, butterflies, snakes and mammals through fun activities. There is some hands-on training, too, with early-morning visits to Lodhi Garden for bird sighting and more.

