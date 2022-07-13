scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Five Things: Learning about life through games, photography contest, weaving techniques, and more

While Mumbai’s ArtNightThursday keeps gallery doors open well past supper, there’s more across the country for young and old alike, be it watching a film together or revisiting old board games

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:18:59 pm
Art Gallery, five things to doWatch the Sea Beast, visit art galleries or take part in a photography contest to keep yourself busy (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

What to Read

It’s said that play is our brain’s favourite way of learning. And here’s a book that tells us just that. Chennai-based Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda Games, has authored “Just Play!: Life Lessons from Traditional Indian Games” (Rupa, 2022), a book that spotlights different games and how they were relevant to people and communities, and taught us a thing or two about life and values. Could a game of snakes and ladders teach us about the ephemeral quality of life or could there be a hidden message of choice and chance in chaupad, popularly known now as ludo? There’s much more in the 200 pages of this marvelous book. Look up your nearest bookstore for a copy.

JUST PLAY-incopy “Just Play!: Life Lessons from Traditional Indian Games” is a book that spotlights different games and how they were relevant to people and communities (Source” Amazon.in)

Shoot and Win

Bengaluru bookstore Champaca with independent publication The Soup Magazine is running a photography competition as a way to win a book subscription and join their book club. The theme is “Loneliness and Connection”. And the way to win a box of books is to photograph readers engrossed in reading, despite the chaos around them, in a public place, be it a park, a train, a beach, an auto – anywhere, any place. Do remember to get their consent before you submit your entry. The contest closes on July 15, Friday, 8pm. Share the photo (only one entry per person) and the story and tag @soupgram #ReadinginPublicSpaces. The contest will be judged by documentary photographer Slogan Murugan aka Gopal MS, who archives @mumbaipaused. Results will be declared on July 18, on the Instagram handles of the organisers.

Paint the evening red

Mumbai is celebrating ArtNightThursday yet again and this time too, it promises to have exciting new work, hosted at 10 venues, including Chemould Prescott Road, Tao Art Gallery, Akara Art, Tarq, and Jhaveri Contemporary. While architect Samira Rathod presents “Dismantaling Building: A Kit of Parts”, Chatterjee & Lal is showing Nasreen Mohamedi’s “Autobiography of a Line”, while there are group shows at Akara Art and Galerie Isa. So keep your Thursday free for that stroll through art. For details, visit: http://www.mumbaigalleryweekend.com.

Watch a Weaver

When Pitchuka Mallikarjuna Rao arrives in New Delhi next week, he will showcase the well-known weaving techniques of the Ponduru jamdani, from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. Made famous as the cloth that Mahatma Gandhi loved, the khadi from this coastal belt comes from unique hill cotton varieties found in and around the area. As the number of skilled weavers dwindles to barely a handful, it will be interesting to meet and watch Mallikarjuna Rao as he explains the specialty of his fabric. On July 21, from 3.30-7 pm at Kankatala, F-40, First Floor, Near Dharam, South Extension Part 1, New Delhi.

Tune In

“You can be a hero and still be wrong,” says Maisie, the parallel protagonist in The Sea Beast, now streaming on Netflix. Disney director Chris Williams brings ideas from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Herman Melville’s Moby Dick in the story of his dream project. The film tells us that it’s time to conquer our monsters and take charge of our destiny. Mona director Williams brings us ample adventure and action in this animation film.

