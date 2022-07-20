Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more

A bunch of activities to see, hear and participate in for the young ones this week:

WHAT TO WATCH:

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

WHERE: Netflix

APPROPRIATE FOR: 7+ years

Kung Fu Panda returns on OTT with a 11-episode season in which Po teams up with an elite knight from England to stop the world from imminent destruction and earn back his Dragon Master title, which he is stripped of in the course of this new adventure. While Jack Black continues to hit it off the park with his voiceover for the happy-go-lucky Po, the show is a lot flabbier than the movie series. But you can still watch it simply for Po and his dogged pursuit of the path of justice and goodness.

WHAT TO HEAR:

The Past and the Curious podcast

WHERE: Spotify, Apple, Google and others

APPROPRIATE FOR: 8+ years

A labour of love, co-chair of Kids Listen, an international children’s audio advocacy group, Mick Sullivan created The Past and The Curious in 2016 to talk about the various quirks and events of history. The show brings together his love of the subject, his interest in music, stories and fun. From music sessions to the history of underwear, the range of these podcasts is wide and it keeps up effortlessly with the changing interests of Gen Z.

ACTIVITY CALENDAR:

Bard Didi: Playing with Shakespeare

WHERE: Eureka Bookstore M-75, GK-II, New Delhi

WHEN: July 23, Saturday, 6-7 pm

CHARGES: Free

APPROPRIATE FOR: 10-14 years

FOR REGISTRATION, CALL: +91 8826910021

For children interested in drama, an introduction to the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare, awaits at Eureka Bookstore this Saturday. Conducted by Vaishali Chakravarty from Joy of Drama, this one-hour session will give children a sneak peek into the works of one of the greatest dramatists of all times and make them aware of the potential of theatre for self-expression.

Storytelling with Janaki Aunty

WHERE: Utopia World 5/2, 1st Street, Abiramapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

WHEN: July 24, Sunday, 10.30-11.30 am

CHARGES: Rs 500 for 1 child + 1 adult (inclusive of the copy of the book, Basava and the Dots of Fire)

APPROPRIATE FOR: 3-8 years

FOR REGISTRATION, CALL: +91 9791192070; reachus@tulikabooks.com

Every day, Basava heads to the forest to collect firewood to help his mother. The forest is a place of mystery and delight and, as Basava finds out one terse evening when he cannot find his way back in the dark, a place of discovery, too. Part of Chennai-based Tulika Book’s outreach programme, this event will see actor-storyteller Janaki Sabesh narrate Radhika Chadha’s Basava and the Dots of Fire and some of Tulika’s other beloved stories for young children.

Kalaripayattu for Kids

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10.30-11.30 am

CHARGES: Rs 1,500

APPROPRIATE FOR: 8+ years

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: activities@attakkalari.org; +91-99729 46273/9945446116

A traditional martial-arts form that originated in Kerala, Kalaripayattu is among the oldest and most rigorous of martial arts from around the world. Bengaluru-based Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts is offering an online training course for children in Kalaripayattu on the weekends that will take them through the basics of the form and help them limber up and hone their fitness and discipline.

