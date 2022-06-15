scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Five Things: How to take the reading challenge in a costume and pay with mangoes to enter a story-telling session

Just when we thought we had to visit a museum to learn about art, the New York MET brings us close to some of its finest collections through an interactive map, and then there's building blocks and plays to watch.

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 7:01:38 pm
activities for kids, activities for children, how to keep kids busy, virtual tour of Met Museum, learning about birds, reading and storytelling workshops, parenting, indian express newsIn AHA! International Theatre Festival for Children, kids can participate in 'Mango Party' where the entry fee is a kilo of mangoes! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Map the MET

We may not have tickets to the MET but it’s possible to sit in your chair and know exactly where the Egyptian Art wing is or the glass-ceiling Charles Engelhard Court is. In New York, what’s otherwise called The Met Fifth Avenue, #MetKids is where children connect with the world-renowned museum and its artefacts. An elaborate, intricately designed interactive map brings you to history and imagination all at once. Besides presenting the layout in miniature, it also marks famous artworks. For instance, a tiny figure of the “Bronze statuette of a veiled and masked dancer” from third-century Greece tells us that the seemingly large work is about as “tall as a pencil”. For each work, visitors can discover, imagine and create new worlds – be it interpreting the art in today’s context, or even creating a new song for the dancer. The map is a great way to learn about world art, sitting right here in a continent far away, yet relishing the beauty of the fantastic. Look up: https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/explore/

Reading Challenge

Nurture Roots, true to its name, is an initiative by passionate mothers to enhance life skills in children from reading and storytelling to cooking and gardening. While there have been multiple camps in the past, this new activity promises to tickle our reading tastebuds and give us a flavour for “reading anywhere”. Called the “Summer Reading Challenge”, it urges children to read at any time, all the time – read to a pet, read in a tent, read by the pool, read in bed, read with a friend, read in a costume…you can also come up with your own choice of people and spaces. Tag them in your video on reading and join in the fun. For details, connect at 9999957955.

Birds of a Feather

Lego India presents its workshop for children, called “Birds in Paradise”. This time in the physical space of Neriah Montessori, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, the session on June 19, will teach children about exotic birds, their habitats and behaviour. All this, through the use of bricks and blocks, as a means to boost their creativity and make learning fun. Children get to build their own imaginary birds and through this, visualise and create new worlds. For children 5 years and above from 10.30 -11.30 am, Rs 650 per entry. To register, visit: https://courses.sundaybricks.com/s/store/courses/description/Birds-in-paradise—Prabhadevi

Tell Me a Story

‘Bhaav – The Art of Storyteller’ is the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s latest offering, where Simi Srivastava, the founder of Kathashala will use different art forms and techniques to inspire the storyteller in your child. The attempt is to groom children in communication skills and allow their spontaneity and subconscious ideas to emerge. For ages 5 to 14 years, the workshop will be held at Saket (11am to 1pm) and Noida (4 to 6pm), from June 21 to 26. For details, visit: https://www.knma.in/bhaav-art-storytelling

At the Theatre Near You

Bengaluru’s theatre hub, Ranga Shankara returns with its AHA! International Theatre Festival for Children with an exquisite line-up of places from India, Germany, Korea, and Switzerland. The opening play on June 26, is Ee Gida, Aa Mara, a Kannada play that translates to “This Plant, That Tree”. Written and directed by Sananda Mukhopadhyaya, the play will explore micro environments that plants and trees house, presented through movement, sound and visuals. There’s also a dance theatre piece from Germany (June 27) that is a fun take on whether language is important to communicate. What’s the most delicious part about this festival is the “Mango Party” where the entry fee is a kilo of mangoes, where you get to eat and tell one another mango stories. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

