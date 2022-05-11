Five Things: How can a parent unparent; what goes into making super slime; what can a baby elephant teach us; and more

Parents learn to unlearn

Artist-design theorist Jinan KB, who anchors EkFoundation (Existential Knowledge Foundation) will be conducting “Do Nothing Parenting”, an “unparenting workshop from June 17 to 19 in Chennai. A believer in the knowledge that learning is central to life, and that school hardwires children to think in a conditioned way, Jinan conducts such workshops to “undo the damages of modern–day parenting”. This workshop on child development and parenting is about “de-stressing, dealing with anxiety of parenting and rediscovering playfulness”. It will help parents rediscover the joy in seeing creativity and playfulness in their children. While the online sessions will help parents be more aware of how and why things happen at home, in the live sessions, there will be discussions to take ideas forward. Register at ekfoundation.in.

Stay Curious

The Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, is doing what it always does – pique our curiosity for all things science. This week, children from grades seven to 10 can sign up for a fleet of onsite creative workshops, which include aeromodelling, where they will learn to make different glider planes and other flying objects using paper and other materials like mount board; they can also get their hands all gooey as they learn to make super slime, among other things in the chemistry workshop; or if a child is interested in 3D modelling and printing, there’s a workshop where they can pick up the basics using MakerBot replicator 5th Generation 3D printer. From May 14 to 16, 11 am – 1.30 pm. Registration fees: Rs 1,000 per workshop (includes materials). Visit: http://www.nehrusciencecentre.gov.in to register.

Who’s the Strongest?

“I have never tried that before, so I should definitely be able to do that,” is what the rebel girl Pippi Longstocking famously said. The Swedish fictional character has been a global inspiration since author Astrid Lindgren wrote about her first in 1945. The Embassy of Sweden is organising an exhibition on the world of Pippi, which includes book reading sessions, solving puzzles, colouring and even dressing up as Pippi. At the Ikea Store, Hyderabad, till May 15.

For budding actors

Sanskaar Rang Toli (TIE), of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, is organising its summer workshop from May 25 to June 26. Children between eight and 16 years of age can apply. The sessions, which will be conducted at different schools and centres across the city, aim to sensitise children to their surroundings and help them to know themselves more. Applications are available at: https://srtstw.nsd.gov.in or http://www.nsd.gov.in, till May 13. For further details, call 23389054/ 23031137 or mail: nsdtie@gmail.com.

Lessons from the Jungle

What does it take to grow in the wild? More than just courage and a will to survive, could it also be love and friendship? Wild Babies, made by the producers of Life in Color with David Attenborough, tells the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, bears and others. Streaming now on Netflix.

