Five Things: How a healthy diet sharpens a child’s attention capacities, listen to a story a day, enhancing writing skills and more

Eat your vegetables

A Science Daily report mentions a recent survey by The Ohio State University that suggests fruits and vegetables might help reduce attention deficiencies among children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study done with 134 children, aged 6 to 12, showed a healthy diet can reduce symptoms of ADHD. The researchers believe this is related to the low levels of neurotransmitters in the brain in such children and vitamins and minerals are “co-factors in helping the body make those important neuro chemicals”.

By Children, For Children

Pune’s Swatantra Theatre Group has been training children this summer to bring together plays that celebrate Indian literature. It culminates in a two-day festival by child actors, who will present stories of Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, RK Narayan, Mahashweta Devi, and Mulk Raj Anand. On June 3 and 4 at 6.30 pm, at Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan, Ghole Road, Pune. Tickets on Bookmyshow. For details, visit: http://www.swatantratheater.com.

One Story a Day

Here’s a chance to listen to some immersive stories in Hindi, done to engage children with language and the art of storytelling. Nayi Dhara, one of India’s oldest Hindi literary magazines, in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation and Rekhta Foundation has produced these audio stories called ‘Kahani Train‘. There’s Chor Aur Pehlwaan, Haati Ka Dost or Gusse Ka Ilaaj, in the collection of over 30 stories, in an attempt to have one story a day. Available on YouTube under Nayi Dhara banner.

Love and Friendship

Three Thai parents wanted to teach their pre-schoolers about friendship and acceptance of diversity. So they made Sea of Love, an animation series with aquatic animals as characters. There’s Bruda, the vivacious whale; Wayu, the cheerful ray; Puri, the kind seahorse; and Bobbi, the perky shark. Despite their different appearances and talents, they learn to accept and help one another in the vast wide sea. It’s a beautiful, engaging story, told through 2D art, which everybody can relate to. Streaming on Netflix.

Brave New World

The British Council India is organising summer workshops called ‘Creative Sparks’ for learners aged 6 to 17 years, in Delhi (June 6 – 17) and Chennai and Kolkata (June 6 to 10) where they will acquire a variety of writing and speaking skills, in imaginary and futuristic situations. The sessions will include listening and reading fantasy fiction, understanding the importance of writing and publishing their own stories. Registration fees: Rs 7,500 for 15 hours; registration closes on June 3. For more details, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-children/summer-camp

