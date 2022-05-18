Five Things: Film that explores grief; children’s play in Prithvi Theatre; summer workshops on fitness, and more

Whether you seek the comfort of your home or the thrill of outdoor activities, here is a list of things meant especially for you, and your child, to keep you engaged through the week:

WHAT TO WATCH:

* If Anything Happens I Love You

On Netflix

Appropriate for: PG rated; 13 + years

In the wake of increased gun violence in the US, particularly in schools, Will McCormack and Michael Govier’s deeply moving animated short film, If Anything Happens I Love You, that released in 2020, addressed the void and grief that ensue after the loss of a loved one to senseless violence. Keep the tissues handy for this 12-minute almost-silent animation that is the story of two parents isolated in their grief as they mourn the death of their daughter in a school shoot-out. The unvarnished expression of sorrow — the watercolour palette nearly leached of all colour that sets the tone of the story, the shadows that lurk in place of conversations and the memories that come unbidden — make McCormack and Govier’s film a classic. It is also a film that can start conversations about the irrevocable nature of violence and what we can do, together, to ebb its spread.

Akal ki Puriya

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18, 4 pm

BOOK AT: https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/plays/anks-akal-ki-pudiya-p/ET00103300

APPROPRIATE FOR: 6+ years

Bhanu and his friends are delighted when the annual jhande ka mela comes to their town, Badripur. But his enthusiasm meets with his father’s disapproval when he spends a gold coin to buy wisdom from Chatura, the wisdom seller. Bhanu wants his coin back but Chatura has a condition before she returns it. Will Bhanu be able to meet it? Adapted and directed by Nivedita Baunthiyal, this hour-long play is theatre group Ank’s first drama for children’s and promises to be fun and thought-provoking.

ACTIVITY CALENDAR

Going Bananas: Book reading and activities

WHERE: Kahani Tree, Industry Manor, Peabhadevi, Mumbai

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 11 am-12 noon

CHARGES: Rs 650, inclusive of the book

APPROPRIATE FOR: 4-6 years

REGISTER AT: info@kahanitree.com

Kadambari Mehta of Baby Book Babbles will be reading out Bumoni’s Banana Tree, written by Mita Bordoloi and published by Tulika Books. Originally written in Assamese, this is the story of Bumoni, a little girl who lives just outside the Kaziranga National Park near Assam. Both Bumoni and the elephants who live in the national park love bananas and the banana grove outside Bumoni’s home becomes a not-so-happy hunting ground for both. The villagers are irked by the marauding elephants amid them. Will it result in another instance of man-wildlife conflict, that is increasing in so many parts of India, especially down south? Find out in this empathetic story of ecological awareness.



Skecher’s Kids Summer Camp

WHERE: Gate Number 7, Lodhi Gardens, Delhi; Dominic Savio High School Ground, Sher-e-Punjab Colony, Andheri East, Mumbai

WHEN: May 22-June 19, (Monday to Friday, 6.30 am-8.30 am in Delhi; Monday to Friday, 4 pm-6 pm in Mumbai)

CHARGES: Rs 999

APPROPRIATE FOR: 6-14 years

REGISTER AT: https://kidscamp.skechersindia.com/

The pandemic has seen an alarming spike in child obesity, but, with the gradual opening up of the outdoors, the vacations might be a good time to get active and work one’s way towards fitness. The Skecher’s summer camp is focussed on health and will work on the general fitness and progressive training of children between the age groups of 6 and 14 years. Given the soaring mercury levels in the capital, the four-week course will take place early in the morning in Delhi and, in the evening, in Mumbai. It will also feature sports-specific training and sessions on sports nutrition.

The camp will end with competitions and award ceremonies.



WWF’s Cool Conservationist Summer Camp on Wildlife and Conservation

WHERE: WWF India, Lodi Estate, New Delhi

WHEN: May 23- June 2

CHARGES: Rs 3,500

APPROPRIATE FOR: 8-16 years

REGISTER AT: edu@wwfindia.net

For a summer thrilling vicariously in the knowledge of birds, butterflies, snakes, big cats and mammals, sign on for WWF India’s exhaustive Cool Conservationist summer camp that will be held over two batches, with the first batch scheduled for next week. With video presentations, skits and quizzes, this is a fun, interactive summer camp for children interested in nature and conservation.

