Five Things: A bunch of movies, bi-lingual storytelling sessions and painting workshops — extracurricular activities for your young ones this season

As the vacations draw to a close, here’s a bunch of indoor activities, to help you make the most of the last days of summer break:

WHAT TO WATCH

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

WHERE: Netflix

Appropriate for: 7+ years

The Bad Beginning, the first book in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events begins, famously, with, “If you are interested in happy endings, you would be better off reading some other book.” The cult series about the extraordinarily gifted Baudelaire children, the death of whose parents is only the beginning of their misfortunes, was transformed into a movie in 2004, featuring Jim Carrey as Count Olaf, their arch nemesis. The film didn’t do too well, but the whimsical Netflix adaptation more than makes up for that disappointment.

Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) Baudelaire have to use their talent to outwit the treacherous Count Olaf (the Oscar-winning Neil Patrick Harris), in whose care they have been entrusted after the untimely death of their parents in a fire. Olaf wants their fortune and will stop at nothing to get it and thus begins an adventure set over three series of eight, 10 and seven episodes respectively. A visual treat, this is by far the best adaptation of Snicket’s (author Daniel Handler’s alibi) 13-book series. Binge-watch seasons over weekends or take your time to savour each episode, this is a series that will be worth your while.

Our Planet: Behind the Scenes

WHERE: Netflix

Appropriate for: 7+ years

If time is not something you have in plenty, then David Attenborough’s 2019 behind-the-scenes peek into the award-winning Our Planet docu-series will give you some pause. Unreleased footage collected over four years show the amount of hard work and immense dare that go into the making of nature documentaries. From trying to film the elusive Siberian tiger in eastern Russia to capturing the rare sight of polar bears fishing in the Canadian Arctic, the documentary shows the planning that goes into each nature-based project. Sometimes, the elaborate planning comes to naught as the animals continue to elude. But sometimes, it can be immensely rewarding — like watching the calving of the Store Glacier in Greenland. Watch it as much to vicariously share the thrill of these experiences as to admire the courage of the men and women who capture these sights for us.

The Sea Beast

WHERE: Netflix

Appropriate for: 7+ years

Chris Williams’ animation film The Sea Beast releases on Netflix on July 8 and it promises to be another action-packed adventure. The life of the legendary sea-monster hunter Jacob Holland is upended, when on a mission to stop the dreaded Red Bluster, he discovers a stowaway — a little girl called Maisie Brumble — on his ship. Maisie wants to join the tribe of sea-monster hunters and what better way to gain experience than to learn from the best in the trade? There is undoubtedly no one better than Holland and Captain Crow, who is helming the ship, to teach her but will they take her in?

Williams’ earlier works include Big Hero 6 (2014), Moana (2016, co-director) and Bolt (2008, co-director), all of which found acclaim at the Academy Awards, and with a stellar voice-over cast that includes Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland), Zaris-Angel Hator (as Maisie Brumble) and Jared Harris (as Captain Crow), The Sea Beast promises to be an equally worthwhile watch.

WHAT TO HEAR:

WHEN THE EARTH LOST ITS SHAPES

WHERE: Goethe Institut, Chennai

WHEN: July 16, Saturday, 4 pm

APPROPRIATE FOR: 4-12 years

An unique bilingual storytelling initiative in English and German, this session will see author and publisher Shobha Viswanath and German teacher Anjali Kothari narrate Vishwanath’s story, When the Earth Lost its Shape. Pick up a smattering of German words or find your way into a new language by enrolling for a course afterwards, this is a session that promises to be all-round fun. For more details, contact: library-chennai@goethe.de.

ACTIVITY:

Painting course

WHERE: The Learning Brush, South Extension-II, New Delhi

DURATION: 3-6 months

APPROPRIATE FOR: 2 years +

FOR REGISTRATION: Call +91-8447993385; +91-8839797905

The Learning Brush in New Delhi’s South Extension II has a bunch of painting courses for different age groups, beginning from very young learners (2 years +) to 10 years and above. From blending, stroke-making, detailing to using the dry brush, each module will take learners through a variety of techniques. New batches have just begun from July 1, so if art is what interests you, check this out.

