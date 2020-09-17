Yale University is offering a free online course on parenting; here’s how to join

Parents can now avail an online course on parenting tips by Yale University. (Source: getty images)

With online classes becoming the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yale University has come up with an online course, not for children but for parents.

Created by Dr Alan E Kazdin, professor of psychology and child psychiatry and director, Yale Parenting Center, the online course titled Everyday Parenting has been specially designed for parents and caregivers of kids of any age (preteens to teenage) to equip them with techniques to navigate parenting better, reported fastcompany.com.

The programme covers various aspects of parenting, from how to praise a child and inspire good behaviour to ways to effectively discipline them. For instance, Kazdin suggests that punishments should be “mild and brief”; severe and long ones bring out the worst behaviour in kids. The course also has a section on how to handle adolescents, including addressing behavioral issues at school.

The course is available on the app Coursera. It is organised in a modular structure, which includes classes, videos, readings and quizzes, which parents can audit at their own pace.

