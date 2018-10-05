World Teachers’ Day: 8 ways children can show respect to teachers

On World Teachers’ Day, here are some tips for parents to teach kids to show respect to their teachers.

Teachers are an integral part of every child’s growing up years, both inside the classroom and outside, and often tend to have a lasting impact on their lives. Teachers impart knowledge and need to be respected by students. On World Teachers’ Day 2018, here are some ways parents can help their children learn to show respect to their teachers:

1. Be on time: Punctuality is one of the key values that need to be taught to children. To begin with, parents need to make sure that their child reaches school on time for class.

2. Greet politely: Teachers need to be given due respect. Children need to inculcate good manners and behave with their teachers properly. They should learn to learn to greet their teacher politely.

3. Pay attention in class: Education isn’t something to be taken for granted, which is why children need to be taught to pay attention to the teacher in class. Every lesson involves a lot of preparation on the part of the teacher and his or her efforts need to be acknowledged.

4. Follow the rules in class: When inside the classroom, the least a child can do to show respect is by maintaining the decorum. Even if a particular student doesn’t enjoy the class enough, he or she shouldn’t distract other fellow students or try anything of the sort to create nuisance.

5. Be prepared for lessons: In the initial years, parents need to ensure their child finishes all homework and prepares the lessons before going to school. This practice will motivate children to value and own their education in future.

6. Participate in class activities: Children should also be motivated to be actively involved in the classroom and participate in activities.

7. Respect your teacher beyond the classroom: Children need to abstain from gossiping about their teachers. Parents need to teach their children to value the teacher-student bond.

8. Learn to say thank you: Teach your children the value of gratitude. It is important to let the teacher know that his or her student is grateful. Encourage your child to share little tokens of love and respect with their teacher-perhaps, a ‘thank you’ note or a handmade card, among other things.