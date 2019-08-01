World Breastfeeding Week 2019: How fathers can help mothers with feeding

World Breastfeeding Week 2019: It is the mother who has to breastfeed of course, but don’t think that leaves no involvement on your part in taking care of the baby. The breastfeeding mother will need a lot of support and care and to be able to do so, you need to firstly be available in the house to help her. Assisting her also gives you a chance to bond with the baby. Here are some ways in which fathers or partners can help breastfeeding mothers.

1. Be informed

The first step for dads and partners is to learn everything about breastfeeding. Research on the method, benefits and other tips to be able to support the breastfeeding mom fully.

2. Help the mother

Bring the baby to the mother at the time of breastfeeding. While the mother is breastfeeding, help her by getting a glass of water or food or something else she needs, give her proper pillow support, and remove any distractions like family members or relatives or pets from the room. And while she breastfeeds, you can run errands and complete other household work since she may be tired and needs time to recover after childbirth.

3. Encourage the breastfeeding mother

Breastfeeding can be tough in the initial days, especially for first-time mothers, with the baby not latching on properly. Don’t lose patience and encourage the mother and assure her that you are by her side. Give her confidence to continue breastfeeding as it is best for the baby.

4. Help in infant care

Your baby will need to have his or her diaper changed plenty of times before, during and after breastfeeding, which you can take care of. After breastfeeding, get your baby to burp.

5. Keep contacts handy

Make sure you have the contact number of a lactation consultant who can advise you in case the mother has trouble breastfeeding. You can also join breastfeeding groups, local or online, to connect with other parents and share your concerns regarding breastfeeding.

6. Love your partner

The early months can be extremely stressful for the new mother. So, don’t forget to show her enough love and affection. Be patient if she does not want to be intimate.

7. Bottle feed the baby

After a couple of months, you can take turns to bottle feed expressed breast milk to the baby.

8. Bond with your baby

Fathers or partners need not feel left out but try various ways to bond with the baby. An ideal way to do so is by skin-to-skin contact by placing the baby on your chest or carrying the little one in a sling carrier.