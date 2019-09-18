World Bamboo Day 2019: Toys to plates, eco-friendly bamboo products for your kids

World Bamboo Day 2019: At the 8th World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok in 2009, it was officially decided to observe World Bamboo Day annually on September 18. This was done to raise more awareness about bamboo and promote the use of its products.

Why bamboo

Bamboo is known to be the “wise man’s timber”. One of the fastest growing grasses, it is structurally strong and sustainable, and matures at three to five years. It is therefore a highly renewable source. A bamboo plant keeps producing new shoots, providing an abundance of poles.

Bamboo requires minimal energy and processing to grow. It also absorbs huge quantities of carbon dioxide while growing and releases more than 35 per cent more oxygen compared to other trees. Using bamboo products prevents carbon from getting back into the atmosphere.

To ensure your child grows up in a safe, non-toxic environment, use eco-friendly products like bamboo in the house. We bring you some environment-friendly bamboo products that you can buy for your child.

1. Bamboo toys

Keep your child away from toxic plastics; get your little ones bamboo toys instead. Bamboo toys can last a lifetime and are biodegradable, causing no harm to the environment. One such toy company Made of Bamboo, by Munir Vahanvati and Mittul Vahanvat, has them handcrafted from naturally hollow bamboo, using minimal industrial processing. Another place to pick sustainable and environment-friendly toys is Shumee that makes wooden toys painted in safe organic colours. Munir shared some interesting facts on bamboo, with Express Parenting:

Some bamboo species can grow up to 90cm tall in a day.

Bamboo is a grass and not a tree.

There are more than 1,500 species of bamboo.

One of the first bulbs by Edison used a bamboo filament.

2. Bamboo toothbrush

Another environment-friendly alternative to plastic toothbrushes are bamboo ones that you can pick for yourself and your kids. Started by Ashwini Shinde and Yogesh Shinde. Bamboo India, for instance, makes innovative bamboo products like toothbrush and earbuds.

3. Bamboo baby wipes

The polyester in regular baby wipes account for around 35 per cent of plastic pollution. Besides such material is harmful for the baby’s sensitive skin too. The problem can be avoided by using bamboo baby wipes like the ones manufactured by Mamaearth or Kolan. “With depleting natural resources and increasing pollutants in the ecosystem, sustainability is one of the biggest challenges that the world is facing today. Bamboo is naturally regenerative, anti-microbial, and 100 per cent biodegradable. Bamboo fibre is more breathable than cotton and is perfect for a baby’s sensitive skin, so we have used it to make India’s first bamboo-based organic wipes to keep both our babies and environment away from harsh chemicals,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, MamaEarth, told Express Parenting.

4. Bamboo plates/bottles

Replace plastic plates and cups with bamboo dinnerware and cutlery. Bobo & Boo makes stylish and eco-frinedly bamboo dinnerware specially designed for kids. The products are non-toxic and biodegradable. Dhirtiman Bora of Biswanath Chariali, Guwahati, on the other hand, recently made headlines for making 100 per cent leak-proof bamboo bottles. The bottle also keeps water cool throughout the day.

5. Bamboo diapers

Bamboo diapers, like baby wipes, will protect your baby’s skin from rashes and also ensure the environment is not harmed in any way since they are biodegradable.

6. Bamboo clothes

Parents can also buy bamboo clothes and bamboo blankets for kids like the ones made by Bamboo Organic Clothing which has a range of products from baby wear to bed accessories.

