Working parents reveal how they balance kids and career

On a Reddit thread, working parents shared how they are juggling professional commitments and family time. Here’s what they said:

“Family comes first. Kid is sick, you leave work and take them to the doctor. Spouse has a perforated sinus cavity due to a botched tooth pulling, take her to the oral surgeon. Work to live, not live to work. That way when you have to put in the extra time, like getting a degree, your family will know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” -Cecilxavier

“Plan any major purchases as if you were living off only one of your incomes. It will make things significantly easier if one of you needs to eventually stay at home or reduce their career goals in the future.” -Chris_Moyn

“I worked in an industry that was lucrative but real work hard play hard. We had two kids during that time, it became apparent that while I was a good provider, I wasn’t a great father because of it. It actually wasn’t really obvious for a long time as I was doing all the things I really thought was supposed to be doing for them…honestly I’m far more engaged with my family now, and with my kids still being young I think it was all worth it.” -cheesehammer

“Adjust your professional goals. Missed time with your kids can never be gained back. Not saying it’s what everyone should do, but my wife and I made sure a parent was home at all times. She worked 6-2, and I worked 3-11. We didn’t buy a house until our 40’s. But, we were there. Now that the kids have grown, we’re both making more money now than either of our parents did. It’s okay to only have one car. It’s okay to rent instead of own. I’m also not saying we did it right; every couple has to figure out what works best for them. But our kids never saw the inside of a daycare, and that was important to us. All I’m saying is that you should be okay with some sacrifices of adult expectations to raise the family you want. – shaner38

“Spend as much time as you can with your kids.” -calcteacher

“Sometimes the job wins and sometimes the kids win. But the kids should win more than the job. I’ve found that having really open transparent discussions with my kids and figuring out the “must-do’s” as a parent versus the “nice-to-do’s” in THEIR eyes is helpful. I also believe that 0-3 years is most important, so if one or both partners can dial down the career obligations for that time, do it. They are little for such a short time. Try to enjoy it even on the longest, most frustrating days.” -AndiWS

“Even if you work a lot you can have a good bond with your kids if you make an effort to spend quality time with them. Make the effort to interact with them even if you are tired or there is housework to do.” -Norwayjew

“Take time off. You can always make back the money but you’ll never get back the time.” -godbullseye

