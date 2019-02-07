Toggle Menu Sections
Working mothers will relate to Anand Mahindra’s viral message on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/family/working-mothers-anand-mahindra-viral-post-5573629/

Working mothers will relate to Anand Mahindra’s viral message on social media

Mahindra took to social media to share an illustration that shows men and women, dressed in corporate attires, at the start line of a race. For men, the race track is clear; women in the illustration, however, are obstructed by household items.

anand mahindra working mother parenting
Anand Mahindra posted a message for working women on social media (Source: anandmahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has had an epiphany. For the past week, the entrepreneur has been babysitting his one-year-old grandson, which made him realise the challenges of a working woman.

Anand took to social media to share an illustration that shows men and women, dressed in corporate attires, at the start line of a race. For men, the race track is clear; women in the illustration, however, are obstructed by household items, drawing attention to how the impediment might hold true for a lot of women.

Anand captioned the post, “I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts.”

If for women, especially ones with young children, juggling work and family isn’t enough, many of them also suffer what is called a working mom’s guilt and feel inadequate as a mother.

Yes, managing motherhood and career can be challenging, which is why it is more important for the woman’s family members to support her.

Also Read: ‘Working mothers are 18 per cent more stressed than others’

“Thank you so much for recognising our efforts to keep on going.its not a joke to handle work and home and kids n family,” wrote a social-media user.

 

Advertising

Some of them also urged more and more men to share household chores with women. Take a look:

 

 

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 '6 out of 10 parents do not monitor the content kids view online'
2 Take a break with a child-free holiday
3 #MeToo campaigner Sandhya Menon on the challenges of being a single mom