Working mothers will relate to Anand Mahindra’s viral message on social media

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has had an epiphany. For the past week, the entrepreneur has been babysitting his one-year-old grandson, which made him realise the challenges of a working woman.

Anand took to social media to share an illustration that shows men and women, dressed in corporate attires, at the start line of a race. For men, the race track is clear; women in the illustration, however, are obstructed by household items, drawing attention to how the impediment might hold true for a lot of women.

Anand captioned the post, “I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts.”

I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts pic.twitter.com/2EJjDcK1BR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2019

If for women, especially ones with young children, juggling work and family isn’t enough, many of them also suffer what is called a working mom’s guilt and feel inadequate as a mother.

Yes, managing motherhood and career can be challenging, which is why it is more important for the woman’s family members to support her.

“Thank you so much for recognising our efforts to keep on going.its not a joke to handle work and home and kids n family,” wrote a social-media user.

Thank you so much for recognizing our efforts to keep on going.its not a joke to handle work and home and kids n family. — Shilpi Pawar (@shilpipawar) February 5, 2019

Some of them also urged more and more men to share household chores with women. Take a look:

Hope that this tweet coming from you encourages more men to come forward and share the household chores…#genderequality starts at home .#sharetheload — Dhanashree S (@dhanashree0910) February 5, 2019

Thanks for the acknowledgment Mr Mahindra. I am sure most know this but I appreciate the one who pause, take notice and acknowledge. But honestly it’s really a ‘team work’ where u need a supporting partner to make everything work smoothly — Swati Khandelwal (@SwatiKJain) February 5, 2019