5 reasons you should not feel guilty about being a working mom

As a working mom, do you feel guilty about leaving your child behind at home for going to office? Here are five reasons why you should stop feeling bad about it:

You are more than a mom

While parenting is ideally an endless task, motherhood is not the only thing that can define a woman’s life after her baby is born. A child needs her mother but that doesn’t mean she has to give up her career.

Your kids won’t be any less happy

A Harvard study revealed that kids of working moms grow up to be as happy as those of stay-at-home moms. “People still have this belief that when moms are employed, it’s somehow detrimental to their children. So our finding that maternal employment doesn’t affect kids’ happiness in adulthood is really important,” professor Kathleen McGinn was quoted as saying.

Quality, not quantity, of time is important

As per a longitudinal study of parent time, published in the journal of Marriage and Family, the sheer amount of time parents spend with their child, between the ages three and 11, does not affect their development. So, working mothers need not feel guilty about spending less time with their kids. It’s the quality of time spent that really matters.

You can rely on a daycare

Turns out, daycares can actually be good for your child in developing social skills and empathy. That’s because your child gets to interact with a lot of other children. Daycares also help build your child’s immunity.

Parenting is not just your responsibility

While women are conditioned to take care of the family, going out for work opens up the opportunity to get the father to share the responsibility of the child.