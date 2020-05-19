Wondering what your favourite celeb parents are doing in lockdown? Find out

Wondering how to engage kids in activities and bond with them in lockdown? Take cues from these celebrity parents. (Pics: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Wondering how to engage kids in activities and bond with them in lockdown? Take cues from these celebrity parents. (Pics: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Being a parent is not an easy task, and especially so when you are stuck at home with work and kids, and no means to escape anywhere or have a downtime to yourself. Around the world, as many parents continue to deal with lockdown and the ongoing health crisis, they scout for resources for themselves and their kids, so as to keep busy and sane. And what can be better than to turn to celebrities to find out how they are utilising their time?

Celebrities, who are parents, have been using this time to bond with their kids. Their Instagram accounts are buzzing with pictures and videos of their time in lockdown. While some are cleaning together, others are engaged in art projects and DIYs. Many others are reading to their kids. Recently, actor Madira Bedi shared a video wherein she can be seen helping her son out in his art project for school. The mother-son duo made a beach, complete with sand, sea, beach ball, palm trees and a building nearby. Bedi also shared another video wherein she danced with her son for another of his school assignments.

Actor and writer Twinkle Khanna shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram account, of having let her daughter do her makeup. In the caption, she wrote: “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz…” Surely, the mother-daughter duo is finding some humour in lockdown.

Director and producer Karan Johar, too, has been actively sharing endearing videos of his time with his children in lockdown. Recently, he shared a video where his kids are seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song, while his mother Hiroo Johar sways happily. The video ends with the twins pulling their father by his shirt, all happy and giggly. “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey,” he captioned the video. Surely, this is something that you can do with your kid?

If you are into fitness, this is a great time to involve your kids in your workout routine, just like actor Kunal Kemmu. He has shared some videos of cute workout sessions featuring daughter Inaaya. Check them out.

Also, for dance enthusiasts, nothing can beat a good session which involves your kids, too. Take cues from actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on how to stay fit, and also involve your kids in the daily fitness session. The actor shared this video of her doing riyaaz with her son, who first plays the tabla and then joins her in learning the dance form. “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do. #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri,” she had captioned the video.

A few days ago, actor Tisca Chopra had shared a video on her Instagram, where she was seen sweeping and cleaning the house with her daughter. The duo seemed to be having fun, and getting a lot of work done — tapping their feet to the Elvis Presley number ‘Jailhouse Rock‘. Chopra had captioned the video: “Who knew cleaning the house could be so much fun? When you have a cool partner like Tara, everything is #NonStopBachFun! (sic)”

She also called for other parents to share such fun videos with her.

If you are looking for fun activities to try with your child, surely, you can take some of these up.

