Wondering what to watch with your kids on Netflix? Here’s an age-wise guide

An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this movie is a story about a child, Mowgli, raised in the wild of the jungle by wolves. (Source: Netflix) An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this movie is a story about a child, Mowgli, raised in the wild of the jungle by wolves. (Source: Netflix)

Are you thinking about keeping your children engaged at home? If you are already out of ideas, here are some recommendations of series and films that can bring some quality family time to your home, while teaching kids about science, music, culture, geography, family values, and more.

Every family is different, which is why parents need a wide range of films and series — as well as the controls — to make the right viewing decisions for their children. On Netflix, parents can set up a profile for their child, and also password-protect their own, to prevent kids from using them. You can also filter titles that you feel are not right for your children, and set maturity settings to reflect age-appropriate titles in their profiles.

Here are some recommendations:

For the little ones

* Word Party: If your child is discovering the world and starting to say his first words or having trouble communicating, Word Party will be a great ally. Bailey the elephant, Franny the cheetah, Lulu the panda and Kip the wallaby, will help them learn through songs and dance. The little one will understand the meaning of new words, learn to relate to other children and hear musical instruments like the piano or guitar sounds. They will also discover magic words such as ‘please’ and ‘thank you’.

* The Boss Baby: Back in Business: This series takes you through the life of Boss Baby. He is trying to balance family life alongside his job at Baby Corp headquarters with the help of his brother, and his partner-in-crime. A heartwarming and humorous animated series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business has a powerful message about family and relationships, and depicts strong brotherly bonds.

* Mighty Little Bheem: A cute and colourful series set in India, Mighty Little Bheem encompasses the perfect combination of comedy, adventure and mischief. It centers around a toddler version of the mythological character Bheem who, with his boundless curiosity and extraordinary might, amazes his friends and everyone else around him. The series also comes with two specials centered around Holi and Diwali.

This series takes you through the life of Boss Baby. He is trying to balance family life alongside his job at Baby Corp headquarters. (Source: Netflix) This series takes you through the life of Boss Baby. He is trying to balance family life alongside his job at Baby Corp headquarters. (Source: Netflix)

* Charlie’s Colorforms City: One of the first things that kids learn either in kindergarten or at home, are shapes and colors. Charlie’s Colorforms City is a great show for imagining and telling stories involving pirates, knights and space adventures.

* Ask the StoryBots: Kids at any age are always curious about things. Why is the sky blue? How does a computer work? How is music made? Surely your kids have many questions like the Storybots. These curious little creatures go on an adventure to the human world to answer kids’ biggest questions, no matter how difficult they may seem.

For 7-year-olds and above

* Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal? An interactive mission in which children can help Carmen Sandiego to find the best strategies when she is obliged to carry out V.I.L.E. ‘s plans in order to rescue Zack and Ivy. Surprise! Your child can make decisions in the story while learning that stealing is wrong.

* The Expanding Universe of Ashley García: To demonstrate that intelligence has got nothing to do with age, Ashley García’s life will be an inspiration for kids and adults. Just 15 years old, she is a robotics genius and the youngest person to hold a PhD! Your family will laugh and think about the problems and lessons this rising YouTuber faces in each episode as she begins working for NASA.

* Green Eggs and Ham: From Dr Seuss’ mind and rhymes, comes this hand-animated series that follows the unusual friendship between Guy and Sam, who set out on an adventure to save an endangered animal and, on the way, discover a peculiar dish. Ideal for starting conversations about the importance of self-confidence and the danger behind lies.

For teens

* The Who Was? Show: Based on the books ‘Who Was?’, the cast for this show is integrated by teen actors that take us to different time periods to get a close look at the biggest personalities in history, such as Marie Antoniette, Galileo, Marco Polo and Marie Curie, among others.

* Tall Girl: Tall Girl is a film that showcases the trials and tribulations a teenage girl goes through in order to attain a healthy body image. In an adventure that explores friendship, romance and everything in between, this movie seeks to establish a new conversation in the way teenagers perceive their self image.

Never have I Ever lays out the struggles of Devi trying to navigate through a different culture and maintain the expectations of her parents. (Source: Netflix) Never have I Ever lays out the struggles of Devi trying to navigate through a different culture and maintain the expectations of her parents. (Source: Netflix)

* To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Based on the New York Times bestseller, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ by Jenny Han, the film explores the romantic adventures that Lara Jean goes through in her high school. A refreshing take on high school romance through genuine friendships, sisterhood and romantic encounters, the film has a little bit of something for everyone.

* Never Have I Ever: A series revolving around an Indian girl, Devi, trying to fit into her new school in the US and establish a social status for herself, it is highly relatable and enjoyable for every teen. Never have I Ever lays out the struggles of Devi trying to navigate through a different culture and maintain the expectations of her parents. The series offers a fresh take on this challenge that many young Indians go through.

For the entire family

* Motown Magic: Great option to unleash your imagination through an adventure and the rhythm of Motown songs, all thanks to the magic of a brush that injects color into the city by bringing the characters in its murals to life. Each story is inspired by a classic song and promotes family unity.

* The Mind, Explained: This series makes science fun and accessible to everyone. Each episode deals with a topic that is important for children (and adults), such as social media, germs, dreams, among others. Children will learn through interactive experiments and games while having fun.

* Our Planet: Take a tour into the wild through this docu-series to experience the beautiful nature filled with amazing species and their survival methods, overcoming harsh climates, scarce food sources, and dwindling resources for shelter. An extremely captivating and educative series, Our Planet is a great pick for you and your kid to watch together.

An extremely captivating and educative series, Our Planet is a great pick for you and your kid to watch together. (Source: Netflix) An extremely captivating and educative series, Our Planet is a great pick for you and your kid to watch together. (Source: Netflix)

* Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle: An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this movie is a story about a human child, Mowgli, raised in the wild of the jungle by wolves. In a captivating set of events ranging from action to adventure to friendship, let your imagination run loose as Mowgli navigates the inherent dangers on a journey to discover where he truly belongs — the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man.

* Klaus: A holiday comedy set in a fictional island village, Klaus hinges on a generations-old feud between two families/factions. With a mix of generosity, compassion and teamwork, the movie unravels how a simple act of kindness always sparks another and marks the beginning of a sleigh full of holiday traditions.

* The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: A prequel series to Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 film The Dark Crystal, this title revolves around the discovery of horrifying secrets behind the Skeksis’ power, resulting in a battle to save the world. Set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and combat the Skeksis’ evil-doing with the three Gelfling in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

(With inputs from Netflix.)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd