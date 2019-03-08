Women’s Day 2019: Watch Arjun Rampal share tips on how to raise strong girls

How can fathers contribute towards raising their daughters as strong, confident women? On International Women’s Day 2019, actor and father to two daughters Arjun Rampal shared some tips with Express Parenting.

Here’s what he said:

Advertising

1. “I think what’s most important is friendship. Have a really solid friendship with your daughters so that they can talk to you about anything and everything.”

2. “Unconditional love and support, where they can fall back on you at any given point in time, no matter what.”

3. “Give them all the courage to know that they are equal and an understanding to know that they are actually superior to men and that no man can make them feel any other way.”

Advertising

4. “Make them live their dreams and work towards getting them there, in whatever little or a big way that you can.”

Watch the video here: