Women should take more control in the delivery room, says this mother

Pregnant women should take more ‘control’ in the delivery room, believes parenting columnist and parent Milli Hill.
Hill, a mother of three, was reportedly left traumatised by the birth of her third child Albie, born after she had an episiotomy or a surgical cut to the opening of the vagina. She said that while the conversation was often about how to help those traumatised by birth, it rarely focused on the reasons that led to it.
A pregnant woman hardly has a say in the delivery room with doctors and nurses telling her what they would do, not asking her permission to do it. To exercise one’s agency, women need to ‘put themselves in the driving seat’ during labour in her new book Give Birth Like a Feminist.
During childbirth, the woman gives her bodily autonomy and rights to the doctors, thinking they have little choice but to accept what is happening. “Everything is put forward as safety, so if you question what is happening, you start to look like a dangerous woman, a bad mother,” Hill was quoted as saying, pointing out the lack of consent and understanding in the delivery room.
TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who has lately been in the news for chronicling her parenting journey on social media, also talked about a similar experience a while ago. With a 10-month-long pregnancy, the actress went for hypnobirthing, a natural pain management method used during labour and birth. Her doctor, however, disapproved of her methods and administered her a labour-inducing drug, even after she shared her entire birth plan with the hospital in advance.
Later, Chhavi’s husband was stopped from accompanying her to the operation theatre. “I can’t even begin to tell you how scared I was when I heard that. I tried to reason with my doctor that it was the first point mentioned in my birth-plan. She started yelling again for some reason. I remember wondering what that reason was,” she wrote on social media.
Chhavi stood her ground and demanded her husband’s presence. She added, “…told her (doctor) if Mohit did not accompany me, I will walk out right now.”
