Why soft colours work best for your baby’s nursery

By Ritika Jain

You might already know that pastel shades create a relaxed and soothing environment for a baby whereas bright or deep colours overstimulate them. Hence you tend to choose softer colours for where you’d want your child to sleep comfortably and brighter colours for a play area. Backed up by psychological studies, colour theories suggest that warm colours tend to make a certain space feel cosier but bright reds, yellows and oranges are energisers. They are a good choice for a student’s room or a little athlete.

Soft blues and greens are associated with calmness, wellness and healing and provide a good atmosphere for learning. Apart from setting the mood, cool colours also make the room look more spacious. Personal preferences also play a role. Some people tend to pick colours according to the baby’s gender but girls may grow up to reject pink and prefer blue so there’s more sense in choosing whatever makes your kid happy.

Helpful tips:

Go for a shade or two lighter than the test patch because when a larger area is covered with paint, it looks richer than it does on a small area.

Balance coloured areas with neutrals. Generally, if your walls are a neutral colour, you’ll have more room for experimenting with colour via soft furnishing. Or you could choose your furnishing fabrics first and match the wall colour later.

If going for whites, choose an off white for a more chic look. Stark white can look a bit clinical if not done right.

Avoid cluttering with too many themes. Keep a simple objective in mind and work towards it.

Patterns are either nursery friendly or not. Mix and match ones that enhance the overall look. Cutesie patterns like small polka dots, thin stripes and tiny florals usually work well.

Minimal furniture will translate into an easy-to-dust room. Choose designs which are easy to clean. More nooks and crannies mean harder to reach surfaces.

Lighting effects the overall look of a place so don’t use harsh lights. Warm yellow bulbs are better than white tube lights.

A bit of DIY can add a personal touch. Try making a cute mobile, name letters or a bunting for starters. If you’re confident, why not draw on an entire wall?

Keeping the overall look and feel and a softer palette in mind, we have picked out a list of accessories that will look great in any nursery. Remember to buy local and be eco-friendly.