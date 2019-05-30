Watch: When a girl made a deal with her father so that she could go to school

As a girl, Dr Kakenya Ntaiya made a deal with her father. She agreed to undergo the traditional Maasai rite of passage, female circumcision but in return he would have to let her go to high school. In her Ted Talk, Ntaiya further narrated how she fought her way to college and eventually collaborated with village elders to make a school for girls in her community.

“The Maasais, the boys are brought up to be warriors. The girls are brought up to be mothers. When I was five years old, I found out that I was engaged to be married as soon as I reached puberty… My day started at 5 in the morning, milking the cows, sweeping the house, cooking for my siblings, collecting water, firewood. I did everything that I needed to do to become a perfect wife,” the activist recalled.

It was her mother who inspired her to follow her dreams. “It’s because my mother was denied an education, and she constantly reminded me and my siblings that she never wanted us to live the life she was living…Because my mother was a woman, she was not allowed to own any property, and by default, everything in my family anyway belongs to my father, so he had the right. And if my mother ever questioned him, he beat her, abused her, and really it was difficult.,” she said.

When Ntaiya was in the eighth grade, it was time for her to undergo female circumcision as per her community rituals. And then, she would have to become a wife. But she wanted to become a teacher. Watch the video to know more about how she worked out a compromise with her father so that she could continue going to school.