What is the hardest thing about raising kids? Here’s what parents said

Parenting can be extremely exhausting. Most parents worry about their kids constantly, even after they grow up. On a Reddit thread, parents shared what they think is the hardest part of having kids. And their answers are too relatable:

1. “Just when you think you have everything figured out, they enter a new stage of development.” -HonkitoKaiteMaji

2. “At the end of the day wishing you could do more, afford more, work less, give them more quality time. It goes by so fast.” -KateMadeAce

3. “Trying to balance restricting screen time against your desparate need for peace and quiet.” -Orlando_the_Cat

4. “Constant worry. You think it will go away when the pregnancy is safely over, or when they’re no longer infants, etc, but nope. It never goes away and it only gets stronger as they age.” -katiesue64

5. “Never getting a break and seeing going to work as a holiday.” -Hamsternoir

6. “…for me the biggest issue/hardest one to deal with is the impact it has on your relationship. My wife is my best friend. There’s nobody I’d rather go out and have a beer with…it’s a bummer sometimes that we just don’t get that much time to spend together without some little maniac yelling at us.” -mejok

7. “No calling in sick. You still have to make sure they don’t die no matter how bad your flu is.” -Crymsin056

8. “Allowing them to live their life to make mistakes and learn from them. It goes against a parent’s nature. You want to protect them in all aspects of their life. But you just can’t do that, otherwise you become overbearing and they develop resentment.” -Alec_de_Large

9. “When they are in the pulling-away, don’t-talk-to-me, you-know-nothing teenage stage. I miss my kiddo.” -alert_armidiglet

10. “Being tired all the time and having to work through that tiredness to get things done. There are days I legit wanna tap out and not parent but I gotta push through for the sake of my kid.” -27pilotsfam

