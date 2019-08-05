‘We need more facilities for breastfeeding moms,’ says Neha Dhupia

Motherhood is rewarding and challenging too, and new mother Neha Dhupia is experiencing it all. The actress took to social media to talk about how her life has changed after giving birth to her beautiful daughter Mehr, now eight months old.
Neha wrote, “…motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy…the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot…like resting the baby’s head jus right, knowing when she is done with her feed and ofcourse becoming the burping expert of the world.”
Alongside the note, she posted a picture of her breastfeeding her baby, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week. Breastfeeding has a lot of benefits for the mother and the child and the actress made sure she exclusively breastfed her baby for the first the six months, she revealed in her social media post.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), babies need to be exclusively breastfed for the first six months after birth. And yet, only about 56 per cent of rural children and 52.1 per cent of urban children are reportedly exclusively breastfed in our country.
One of the reasons behind this is the lack of designated places for women to breastfeed or the taboo surrounding breastfeeding. The challenges could range from shaming breastfeeding in public to the under-equipped nursing rooms in offices and public spaces. And as a breastfeeding mother, Neha encountered the problems first-hand.
“Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her , and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does nt come on before she is done …of course I came out n apologised for using the washroom for so long… now here’s the real deal … I honestly don’t understand the consciousness behind doing something so right n so beautiful,” wrote the Singh is Kinng star.
Neha went out to urge more and more mothers, breastfeeding or not, to come together and share their personal stories to raise awareness about breastfeeding. “I’m not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps…,” she expressed.