8 ways to raise kids in a plastic-free home

To teach children, parents need to lead by example. So, to raise eco-friendly kids, make sure you adopt these habits to reduce the use of plastic and encourage kids to do the same.

Advertising

1. Carry reusable shopping bags

Avoid using or letting your child use plastic bags. Next time you go shopping, carry resuable bags.

2. Give up plastic bottles of water

Instead of using plastic bottles, you can use stainless steel bottles and mugs at home and even while travelling. Plastic may leach chemicals into the water and aluminium bottles are lined with epoxy resin, which might also leach into the water.

Also Read| How to reduce use of plastic products around your child

Advertising

3. Avoid packing tiffin in plastic containers

Pack your child’s lunch in stainless containers or cloth bags instead of packaging them in plastic.

4. Use glass/stainless steel containers at home

Store food items, children’s cookies and candy, at home in glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastic ones since they can be recycled.

5. Avoid disposable plastic pens

Encourage your child to use pencils and refillable pens instead of disposable plastic ones.

6. Buy non-plastic items for the house

From furniture to cutlery and toys, avoid plastic items as much as possible and opt for ones made of natural materials. You can always upcycle kids’ tables and chairs as they get older.

7. Use handkerchief instead of paper tissue

Teach your child to carry reusable cloth handkerchiefs instead of paper tissues which are usually packed in plastic.

8. Rethink festivals

From decorations to gift wraps, festivals involve a lot of plastic usage. So, it is time to find ways to celebrate eco-friendly festivals with your children.