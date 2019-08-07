6 ways to announce your pregnancy to the family

Now that your pregnancy has been confirmed, how do you share the exciting news with your partner and family members? Surprise them by giving some clues and see if they can actually figure out the news. Here are some ways you can do so:

1. A ‘Best Dad’ T-shirt for the father

Gift the father a T-shirt with “Best Dad” printed on it and wait to see the joy on his face once he realises the happy news.

2. A good book/movie on pregnancy

Get your partner to watch some movie on pregnancy or gift a book on the subject. See how long it takes for your partner to understand the message behind the clue.

3. Organise a family dinner

Arrange an elaborate family dinner with some of their favourite dishes. And when you sit down to eat, leave a seat for your baby at the dining table. Your family will surely understand that a new member will soon be joining the family.

4. Buy prenatal items

Next time you go shopping, buy some prenatal items like vitamins, maternity clothes and parenting magazines. Your family will be surprised to hear the good news.

5. Wear an outfit with a clue

Wear a T-shirt with a quote on pregnancy. Make sure your partner and other family members notice it.

6. Distribute greeting cards with a clue

On one of the festive holidays, give creative cards with a hidden clue about the arrival of the baby. On the cards, you can address the person as per his or her relation with your baby like “grandma” or “uncle”.