Watch: It’s the first time Harbhajan has gone into the kitchen, says Geeta Basra

Quarantine life has not been easy for anyone. For parents, it has been a new kind of challenge balancing work commitments and making sure the kids are doing all right, too. After all, with schools closed and social distancing having become the new norm, kids are confined to their home with limited resources. They are bound to get cranky after a while and they cannot be blamed. Even parents are under a lot of stress.

Recently, indianexpress.com had an online interaction with actor Geeta Basra, wherein she shared her quarantine experience, and how she has been spending time with her daughter and husband (ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh).

“He (Harbhajan) is enjoying cooking. He’s learning new dishes, and has gone into the kitchen for the first time in his life. When it comes to dividing the time with Hinaya (her daughter), I think we both are there with her constantly. I am baking with her, so we made some cookies and cakes, and she is enjoying that as well — getting into the kitchen and getting her hands dirty. We are also doing teddy bear picnics and treasure hunts, and other different things at home, as well as educating her. We are doing the alphabets and I am studying with her,” said Basra, adding that she works out with her husband every day for at least an hour and a half.

Asked if her daughter is missing the outside world and the company of other kids, Basra said: “As a parent, you are always going to think that she is not surrounding herself with kids. And I don’t want her to get used to the fact that we are always there to play with her. She has to be independent and know that she has to play with her kind of circle and make friends. That is an important part of growing up — a part that she has to learn herself.”

Parents have been trying to keep their kids engaged in lockdown. They are using all the available resources, making sure their child is educated and informed. Recently, actor Tisca Chopra, too, shared her thoughts on keeping kids busy and involving them in household chores, suggesting via an Instagram post that parents to make it fun while they are at it.

