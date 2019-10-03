Tween sleepovers: Decor tips to bring the party home

By Shilpi Madan

Put your head together with your tween to make their slumber party the talk of the school!

You would much rather your tween parties at home (within your watchful eye), than outside. But then make the effort to create a light, fun-filled affair when your tween invites a bunch of friends over for a nod-off. Here are ways in which you can sass up the sweepstakes for a comfortable night in.

I spy

Interior stylist Jasmine Jhaveri suggests that you pick a theme to work in the decor. “Having a theme simply makes it even more special. Games, decor, activities, food and giveaways can then be centred around this theme, making your job easier,” she says. “Think out-of-the-box such as a Parisian theme with fairy lights and floral linens for your budding fashionista or a cool blue Mediterranean theme for your adventurous tween. From boho-chic to jungalow, there’s a world of interesting themes that set the tone for your slumber party with a difference.”

Let there be light

“Lighting is an extremely crucial factor when it comes to inducing a certain mood or creating an aura,” explains Ekta Khialani, founder at Casa Novo. “Make sure to illuminate the room for your tween’s girl tribe by setting up mood lighting with macramé pendant lights. Elegant table and floor lamps along with shimmery fairy lights can add that extra touch to ensure a dreamy, cosy and feminine atmosphere.” Adds Jasmine, “Retire your tubelights for the night and get creative as the magic of slumber parties gets accentuated with themed lights and decor. Fairy lights, colourful LED lights, fun lampshades, battery candles — all of these are easy to get and help in creating a special oasis for your tween and their friends.”

Linen shift

When it comes to slumber parties, let your creativity shine. “Go for solids when it comes to your linens. Keep in mind that your tween girls are going to have food, nail polish, paint all over,” reasons Jasmine. “It is a good idea to opt for soft cotton sheets in solids that are comfortable yet easy to clean. You can use your sheets as the foundation colour and go crazy with highlights, like cushion covers, rugs, throws, blankets…. Bring in sequins or fur pillows, funky-shaped pillows with characters like a phone or a quirky message that brings in a touch of zing for teenyboppers. Spruce up drab curtains by making way for soft pastel nets as scrolls with fairylights behind them and see the windows come alive.” Remember, soft and fluffy textures on the bed make for great comfort.

Fragrance alert

Says Ekta, “Place sweet-scented candles and exquisite metallic accents or artifacts to give the room a classic and vintage vibe. To add a pop of colour to the room, you can place beautiful floral vases with vibrant sunflowers or classic white hydrangeas, depending upon the kind of mood you wish to induce.”

Food factor

Young tummies can be bottomless pits, and more so at slumber parties! “Have an assortment of snacks (both healthy and junk versions) and finger foods handy so that they can munch on all night. Think pizza, baked chips, chocolate-dipped fruits,” suggests Jasmine. “Place them on cheerful platters in easy-to-access spots around the room such as your coffee-table, your kid’s desk and bedside table. This makes for easy access. Go for disposable plates and cutlery in bamboo and paper. This reduces the risk of anyone stepping on it in the middle of the night and getting hurt.”

A dash of pizzazz

“Create a slumber party buffet table,” recommends Ekta. “You can create a gazebo-style oversized canopy table with net drapes, place baskets of crunchy snacks, chips, pancakes and cupcakes on it. Throw in elegant nibbles and delicious dips such as guacamole, hummus, and sun-dried tomato pesto served with lavash breadsticks. For a luxe lounge vibe, bring in black-and-white striped table napkins with opulent gold napkin rings.”

The morning after

Keep the magic of the slumber party alive right till the time they leave for their homes the next day. “You can plan a super special breakfast spread, inspired by the theme that will get their mornings started off just right. Order in waffles and chocolate pancakes with a bowl of cereal and you are good to go. Your theme also dictates your giveaway; it need not be big but just a reminder of the great evening, such as a dreamcatcher or a string of lights your kid’s friends can use at home.”

The girl vibe

“Finely textured linen sheets and bedspreads in soothing colour palettes of blush pinks, mint greens and rich whites create a beautiful complexion with comfortable low seating, bean bags, fluffy ebullient cushions in solid colours but in different tones of the same colour palette. Bring in the beautiful printed rugs and nesting coffee and dessert trays. If you want to give the room a chic bohemian theme, opt for printed cushions, mattresses and bed slip-ons. Avoid opting for cushions with embroidery or embellishments because even though they look pretty, the texture can be uncomfortable to the skin,” says Ekta.

The boy vibe

“Go low fuss,” suggests Ekta. “Add in shades of solid blue, greys, and whites. Avoid going for prints in terms of cushions, bedspreads and rugs, and stick to a monochromatic palette. For effect you can create a tent like structure for the boys and set up a gaming station in the room for video games and board games. Place football themed accents across the room as well to give the room a sporty vibe.”