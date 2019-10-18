Travelling with kids: 5 things to keep in mind for a family road trip

By Deepak Ananth

Advertising

New experiences help to open the minds of young children and there is no better experience than travel. From sightseeing, landscape and exploring varieties of food to learning about responsibility, everything related to travel is super exciting for children. And when it is road trips, it becomes an even greater experience, allowing a good time for family members to bond.

Here are some tips to get you ready for your next road trip with your child/children.

Know your route and itinerary

When going on a self-driven road trip with children, one must ensure that they decide their routes in advance in order to avoid any confusion or delays during the trip. It is also a good idea to introduce the itinerary to children in advance so they are also a part of planning and hence more involved. Identifying pit-stops, typically stops to eat and toilet breaks become more important when travelling with children.

Advertising

Make pre-bookings

Technology has made it easier for us to travel these days. It is always better to have all bookings made in advance, especially stays and activities. There are lots of mobile apps that help you identify the best hotels and stay options. Moreover, you can also travel with groups that take care of all your bookings, including any adventure activities and guided tours, which you might want to take.

Carry adequate food and medicines

It is important to eat well while travelling on the road. We all know that in India, we can find a variety of food options in dhabas and roadside restaurants, but they might not be the safest options. One should always carry some fruits, nuts and other heathy food items for their children. Also, keeping all necessary medicines handy is a must.

Child seat and stroller

If your child is below three, child seats are a great option. You can travel tension-free while your child is comfortable and enjoying the whole experience. Foldable strollers should also be taken if you are expecting lot of walking around during your trip.

Prevention of motion sickness

Never be in a hurry to reach your destination. Take regular stops where your child can move around a little and get some fresh air to avoid any kind of sickness. A bit of ginger or peppermint is also helpful to some children to prevent motion sickness. It is best to eat light before/during your travel.

Click great pictures, spend quality time, listen to your favourite music and create some great memories with your children while travelling on roads.

Also Read| 8 reasons to take your kids on a family road trip

(The writer is Core Member, Road Trips Co.)