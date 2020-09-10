An Australian couple reveal how they toilet trained their baby just two weeks after birth

Montana Lower and Tom Lindwood with their daughter. (Source: On the Way/YouTube)

Montana Lower and Tom Lindwood from Australia seem to have been very lucky with their child’s potty training. Their daughter stopped using nappies at just two weeks after birth and is now fully potty trained nine months later, they claim.

Potty training is one of the important milestones in early childhood. But an infant has to be at least six to seven months old when parents can start their training. Children are usually trained between 18-30 months. More importantly, the training process depends on when parents want to ideally start it, and if the baby is ready to learn and pick up the habit.

Earlier, actor Kristen Bell had also talked about how her older daughter stopped using a diaper at 21 months while her younger one, who was already five years old, was still in diapers.

How did Lower and Lindwood manage to train their daughter so early? They used a method known as ‘elimination communication’ (EC), reported Mirror. This process involves looking out for signs that the baby needs the toilet and taking them, which, according to the parents, bypasses the need for a nappy.

Read| Making the switch from disposable to eco-friendly reusable cloth diapers

In a YouTube video, Lower talked about how it just took them one day of “really committing” to take their daughter Blue to the potty every time she looked like she might need it. They began by using a container at first before switching to a potty.

“Babies are born with absolutely no preconceived knowledge of how to go to the bathroom and so if we don’t teach them to go in their nappy, then we don’t have to unteach them,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd