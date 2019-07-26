6 tips to tell your identical newborn twins apart

Now that you have had your two precious little ones, how do you tell your identical newborns apart? Telling your twin babies apart can be tricky in the first few months, resulting in bad mix-ups like feeding one more than the other by mistake. The key is to closely notice your babies in the initial days and follow these tips to identify them correctly.

1. Dress them in different colours

Once the babies are home, choose different clothes for each baby. Dress them in different colours, or one twin in patterns and the other in solids. Making this a system will give you quick visual cues.

2. Look for physical differences

While your twins may look alike, some of their physical characteristics might differ like the shape of the head or birthmarks or whether they are right-handed or left-handed. Observe your baby carefully and note these differences in your twins. You can also write them down in your baby book for convenience.

3. Look for personality differences

Look at your babies’ facial expressions, mannerisms or habits, which will evolve over time. These differences will indicate which of the two you are interacting with.

4. Spend time with each of them separately

To know your babies more, take out time to bond with each of them separately. This could be through skin-to-skin contact, or feeding or bathing them one after the other. While you spend time with one baby, let your partner be with the other.

5. Click pictures

Parents usually love clicking their baby’s pictures in those early days. When you click your twins’ pictures, make sure to always keep one on the left and the other on the right. This way, you will be able to identify them in the photographs quickly.

6. Put a mark

If you are still having trouble identifying your babies, you can perhaps make a small dot or an initial letter at the bottom of one of your baby’s foot or any other location that would not end up in your baby’s mouth. Reapply the sign as it wears or washes off.