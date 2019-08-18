5 tips to help your baby sleep well while teething

Now that your baby has started teething, the pain, swelling and soreness of the gums can disrupt the little one’s sleep. According to American Academy of Pediatrics, pain from teething is enough to wake a baby from sleep. Here are some tips to ensure your baby is able to sleep well while teething.

1. Massage the gums

Wash your hands and put a moist piece of gauze and massage the sore areas of your baby’s gums.

2. Offer something chilled

To soothe the pain, give your child something cold to chew on like teethers. The pressure on the baby’s teeth while chewing provides some relief.

3. Wipe drool

Increased drooling is a common symptom of teething. So, keep wiping the drool from your baby’s chin and cheeks to prevent any skin irritation.

4. Feed cold food

Before bedtime, you can feed your baby age-appropriate cold food but consult a doctor before doing so to avoid any risk of choking.

5. Breastfeed your baby

During teething, your baby might gnaw on your breast while feeding and hurt you. You can prevent this by massaging your baby’s gums prior to feeding. Breastfeeding before going to bed is an effective way of soothing your baby and putting him or her to sleep.