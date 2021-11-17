Things parents can do if their children ever get lost

For parents, both new and experienced, the fear of their children getting lost is palpable. It is terrifying to think that one moment they are safe and secure with you, but may get lost in a crowded or unfamiliar environment. What do you do when that happens? It is best to keep a contingent plan ready.

It is imperative to equip your kids with necessary skills if they ever find themselves lost. These skills may save you from a load of stress and comfort you with the fact that no matter the situation, your little ones will be able to handle it. Read on to find out what they are and how you can implement them in your everyday life:

Teach your little ones to remember important landmarks

It’s important for children to be aware of their surroundings. It is a healthy habit to inculcate and decrease the chance of your child to feel clueless about their geographical location in times of crisis. You can begin by pointing out highly visible places, buildings, objects (or even trees) on the routes you usually take with your children and help them identify and remember them. Soraya Sutherlin, a certified emergency manager emphasised on the importance of kids being aware of their surroundings. She told Pop Sugar, “Situational awareness is a lifelong skill that you can start to teach them as babies in a stroller.”

Teach them to spot a parent

In cases of emergency, if your child finds themselves in completely uncharted territory, it might help if they find a parent-figure in their vicinity. They can be a mother with a stroller or an adult with kids. This advice is further away from traditional methods where kids are taught not to talk to anyone or members of law enforcement “but in general it’s a good rule of thumb”, adds Sutherlin to Pop Sugar.

Make them memorise and practice dialing your number/emergency contact

One of the most widely used ways to ensure child safety is to make them memorise your phone number or that of an emergency contact. Even if they are lost and confused, they may have access to a telephone or can ask an adult to help them make a phone call. It will make them confident and help them to seek adventures without fear and keep you stress free. Keep them ready with a few other suggestions such as how to look for a phone booth, or which adult to ask help. They would certainly be advantageous in any emergency they might face themselves in.

