5 tips to help babies learn to sit up on their own

A baby might learn to sit up as early as four months or as late as nine months of age. Here are some tips for new parents to teach their baby gain balance to sit up on their own:

1. Before sitting up

Before helping your child sit up, make sure the little one is able to hold the neck up, have trunk muscles and some sort of balance.

2. Tummy time

Give your baby ample amount of tummy time by making him or her lie on your lap or stomach. Allow the baby to play on his or her tummy, which will help strengthen the neck and back muscles. The baby will gradually learn to lift the head and look horizontally.

3. Place in a sitting position

Once the baby is able to hold the head, try to place him or her in a sitting position. Make sure to support your baby’s body while doing so.

4. Use props

Use some pillows or cushions to help your baby sit up. You can place a prop or toy in front and let him or her reach it. You can also make him or her sit in the corner of couches or chairs or on your lap.

5. Tripod sit

As your baby is learning to sit up, he or she will try to balance the body weight by putting out one or both arms to stabilise the torso. This is the tripod sit. The baby will need some help when trying to sit on their own. While the baby might be shaky initially, he or she will gradually begin to gain balance.