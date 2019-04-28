Having a baby? Here are 8 tips from parents on how to take care of the newborn

A father, who recently welcomed a baby girl, asked parents on Reddit India for some advice on taking care of a newborn. Here’s what parents said:

1. “Mom should breastfeed as long as possible (1.5 – 2 years). And while you’re at it, let your child play in the sand, pet animals etc. Mother’s milk antibodies are the child’s immune defenses at this time, and the more you expose your child to mild pathogens, the more her immune system can develop (reducing allergies and sickness in later years). Goes without saying immunize your child.” -rocketmallu

2. “Please don’t give her animal milk (cow/buffalo/goat) till she crosses 2-2.5 years ; even as additional supplement to mother’s milk. Children below 2 years lack capacity to properly digest animal milk. Rather give soft boiled and crushed veggies in addition to mother’s milk if she gets hungry.” -yrumad

3. “Treat her like a person. If you don’t like something be done to you, make sure that it doesn’t happen to her either. Like would you like to be touched and your face pinched by random (people), or get tickled by your uncle’s second cousin? Don’t let her suffer either. You’re speaking for her since she doesn’t have a voice.” -yellowdart

4. “Do not fall into the TV trap to make your child eat. The kid will eat when it’s hungry. Regretting my choices now.” -jupiter_drops

5. “Find a good paediatrician and follow what he/she says. Happy Mommy = Happy Baby. Help your wife as much as you can in this new phase of her life.” -Baau

6. “Don’t overfeed your child. It won’t make them stronger or taller, and they’ll throw up which is more work for you.” -riddhi1234

7. “As of now, involve yourself in all stages of taking care of the kid, staying late nights calming her down,changing diapers, feeding (when she starts solids). Don’t leave these always to your wife or nanny. Read or enact a story for her, even when she can’t understand fully, it’s bonding time. Make a habit of saying thanks and sorry- kids need to know parents are not always right, and they can also be wrong and be sorry for their actions.” -no_duh_sherlock

8. “Children tend to grow super fast and particularly from 0-2 is like so many activities happening. They are helpless to walking and trying to speak. Be curious and when you play tend to become their age. Don’t bother about what other society thinks or others think.” -honest_wtf