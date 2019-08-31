Is your kid being bullied? Here are tips from parents on how to deal with it

Bullying can have a lasting impact on your child’s mental health and can lead to anxiety disorders, trauma or depression. So, in case you notice signs of your child being bullied, deal with it before it is too late. On a Reddit thread, parents shared some tips on how to do so:

1. “Label it. Have your kid say “you’re bullying me. You are a bully”. Many kids say dumb/mean things but often think it’s humour or taken well. Being a bully after being labelled a bully is a different matter and much less common.” -peanut_butter

2. “Okay first I set an environment. If possible for the two to hang in a fun environment out of school aka a play date. I helped explain child is probably going through stuff. Be kind and patient.” -buycuriousub

3. “Teach your kid to defend himself. Telling teachers and posting on twitter looking for sympathy is literally the worst thing a parent can do.” -Tjax34

4. “Self defense classes. Also, rehearsing. If it’s verbal, a snappy comeback can put a bully to shame. Then they’ll get violent. Enter: self defense.” -homerbartbob

5. “I get down on their level and talk to them the same way I would if it were my kid doing something rotten, because let’s face it, my kids will do rotten things from time to time, too.” -mightydoll

6. “I would confront the parents as well as the school. If none of that works and my child gets hurt again, I will remind my child to fight back in self-defense. And if he ends up getting into trouble, I would make the point of what the school and parents didn’t do.” -PsychoVaccine

7. “I would address the issue myself. I would talk directly with the parent of the bully, ask to speak directly to that child.” -PreEntertain