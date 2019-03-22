5 things couples can do to stay close, now that the baby is here

A study recently published in the journal Demography recorded the greatest average decline in happiness among parents after having their first baby. One of the reasons behind this, as stated by the study, is that parents are stressed out and exhausted with baby care.

Having a baby can also result in a decline in relationship satisfaction among partners, more so in the case of unplanned pregnancy, as concluded by a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

So, to make sure your relationship with your partner does not suffer after having a baby, here are some things you can do:

Get some sleep

The arrival of the baby inevitably entails parental burnout, since parents have to dedicate most of their time to the needs of the baby. Despite this, try to find some time to sleep and rejuvenate yourself. Parents can take turns to take care of the baby, allowing the partner to sleep.

Share feelings with each other

While the baby is your priority at the moment, you cannot take your relationship with your partner for granted either. Even amid all your work, take out time to express your thoughts and feelings to one another to bond better. Ask your partner how his day was.

Appreciate your partner

Do not forget to appreciate your partner for his or her efforts in looking after the newborn or completing other pending work while you are at it. Your partner should not feel excluded.

Give your partner a day off

This will help your partner maintain sanity by taking a break and spending time doing what he or she desires, while you take care of the baby.

Take out time to do things together

On occasions, assign a babysitter or a family member for watching the baby while you go out and spend some couple time. Take a walk together, go to a coffee shop or watch a movie. This will help you connect with each other.