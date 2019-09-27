This mom found an easy hack to make her kids eat healthy and you can follow it too

Parents can have a hard time getting their kids to abstain from junk food and eat healthy, especially if they are picky eaters. A mother from New York has thankfully found an easy hack to solve the problem.

Advertising

Sarah Hornung, school administrator and mother of two kids, took to social media to share how she is getting her children to eat healthy fruits and vegetables.

The mother posted a picture of her refrigerator packed with healthy food items and wrote, “After grocery shopping I always wash and prep all of the food that is considered self-serve in our house. Self-serve for my kiddos means help yourself without asking and it’s always an okay snack (any time of day, bedtime snacks, etc). It also helps me when I’m packing lunches and snacks, or as a side dish when dinner doesn’t include something they will definitely eat or if we have a busy/late night. There’s something about having things truly ready to grab that makes kids eat it. I could leave the baby carrots in a bag or leave the grapes on the stems but they wouldn’t eat it.”

“Kids are most likely to eat healthy foods when they are hungry, so I found myself always scrambling to wash and cut up fruits and vegetables every night before dinner. They’d have a meltdown while waiting, so I would end up just giving them something processed because it was quick and ready to eat,” Hornung was quoted as saying in an interview.

Advertising

Hornung’s trick makes sure her kids have the easiest access to healthy food each time they are hungry, thereby keeping them away from unhealthy snacks. Parents can also sneak in a variety of fruits and vegetables in their child’s diet by making colourful, tasty and healthy dishes.

“Like adults, kids have preferences, and they need options. I believe in teaching kids how to listen to their bodies and not just to eat because it’s a mealtime or wait because it’s not,” Hornung added.

The mother also believes that her tactic will teach her kids behavioural skills and help them build a healthy attitude towards food. “Kids want what is off-limits or restricted, which doesn’t teach them to self-monitor. This helps foster their independence,” she said.