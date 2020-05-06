This is how actor Tisca Chopra is keeping her child busy at home

The actor recently shared a fun video with her daughter on Instagram. (Source: Express Archives) The actor recently shared a fun video with her daughter on Instagram. (Source: Express Archives)

The lockdown has been difficult for everyone, and it has also been a new kind of challenge for both kids and their parents. So while parents are looking for resources to keep their children busy at home, children are also getting used to this new arrangement. Away from school and their friends, most kids are slightly puzzled, and some are pretty anxious and cranky, too. The onus, therefore, falls on the parents to make them feel more involved with household activities, and also make it fun for them so it does not become monotonous.

Actor Tisca Chopra recently shared this video on her Instagram, where she is seen sweeping and cleaning the house with her daughter. The duo seems to be having fun, and getting a lot of work done — tapping their feet to the Elvis Presley number ‘Jailhouse Rock‘. Chopra captions the video: “Who knew cleaning the house could be so much fun? When you have a cool partner like Tara, everything is #NonStopBachFun! (sic)”

She also calls for other parents to share such fun videos with her.

Chopra shows that children can be encouraged to help around in the house, and the entire process can be highly entertaining; all you need is some mood-boosting music and a lot of humour.

If you are looking for other such ways to keep your child engaged with household responsibilities, here are some suggestions:

* Consider sharing skills and interests with your kids. There may be topics or skills that you’re passionate about that you can teach your kids. Cooking, painting, doing DIY crafts at home are all great ways to keep them engaged while also giving them a chance to get to know your fun side.

* With the entire family at home, you’re probably already feeling the stress of taking care of household chores, along with having to work from home. Assigning age appropriate chores to each of your kids is a great way to enlist their help in getting things done.

Did you know that there are various researches that say that household chores can help kids become independent? Various studies have found that doing chores aids the comprehension of personal responsibility and accountability, which plays an integral part in living a successful life as a mature and competent member of society.

Maybe you can take cues from Chopra and the next time you go about your chores, you can involve your kids and other members of the family and make a fun activity, as opposed to a tedious one.

