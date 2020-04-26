Parents in lockdown: This comic series hilariously highlights daily struggles

The artist says he just wants to bring joy and comfort in these difficult times. (Source: Fowl Language Comics) The artist says he just wants to bring joy and comfort in these difficult times. (Source: Fowl Language Comics)

Whoever said parenting is easy, has not been in a lockdown with kids. Across the world, many families are cooped up inside their house together — with parents managing both taking care of their kids and their education, and their own professional commitments.

To make self-quarantine a little humorous, Brian Gordon, a dad, has started a comic series, with relatable cartoons covering everyday situations at home. Titled ‘Fowl Language Comics’ (yes, fowl, because the cartoons feature poultry), Gordon’s brainchild has garnered a lot of social media attention and following.

Speaking to HuffPost, Gordon remarked: “Like most people, we’re coping with being quarantined, and since my work is autobiographical, it only makes sense to speak openly about the challenges we all face ― and use humour to lighten the mood. I mean, home-schooling while working from home? Being the Dad and the math teacher and the lunch lady all at once? This stuff is hard, and it helps to laugh about it.”

According to the HuffPost report, Gordon lives with his wife and four children (aged 12, 12, 10 and 9) in Kansas. And that just like any other family, it is a daily struggle to get the kids to do homework or read something. His work highlights work-from-home difficulties, preteen angst, and more. His comics have been received well and the subject has been resonating with many parents around the world.

The artist says he just wants to bring joy and comfort in these difficult times, and is thankful to the people who are working day and night to keep other people safe. Check out some of his comics.

View this post on Instagram How’s everyone holding up? A post shared by Fowl Language Comics (@fowllanguagecomics) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Stay safe, guys. And wash your hands A LOT. A post shared by Fowl Language Comics (@fowllanguagecomics) on Mar 12, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Fowl Language Comics is also available on Instagram for you to read and enjoy.

