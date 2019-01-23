Toggle Menu Sections
6 things couples need to do before pregnancy

Once there is a child in the house, all your time and energy will be spent in taking care of the little one. So, try to make the most of your time now.

Have the talk about pregnancy and parenting. (Source: Getty Images)

Parenting is a serious responsibility and one needs sufficient planning for it. So, before you plan pregnancy, here are six things that you should do as a couple:

Have the talk on parenting

Before planning pregnancy, the couple needs to make sure they are on the same page about issues related to parenting. And that’s why they need to communicate and plan things in advance, like how to share responsibilities for childcare, school, religious traditions and so on.

Adopt changes in lifestyle

A fit and healthy lifestyle can increase your chances of getting pregnant. Limit alcoholic drinks and caffeine. Smoking should be avoided. Start exercising and eating right to get back in shape.

Also Read: Trying to get pregnant after ditching birth control? Here’s what you need to know

Get finances sorted

From hospital bills to education fee, raising a child entails a lot of expense too. So, do all the paperwork and allocate funds for the future.

Get your finances sorted. (Source: Getty Images)

Sleep well

A good night’s sleep can also improve your chances of getting pregnant. Besides, you might have to endure sleepless nights through pregnancy and while taking care of the newborn, so be prepared.

Get a health check-up

Get an overall health check-up for diseases and fertility issues to make sure both of you are fit to have a baby.

Enjoy life as a couple

Once there is a child in the house, all your time and energy will be spent in taking care of the little one. So, try to make the most of your time now. Watch a movie at the theatre, plan a dinner date or party with your friends. Spend enough quality time with your partner.

