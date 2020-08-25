The lockdown has made me a hands-on dad: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain

'For me, the past couple of months have been all about the family and spending time with them,' says Sourabh. (Source: PR handout)

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a celebrated television personality with a huge fan following. If you look at his Instagram page, you will notice that he receives a lot of love and adulation from fans from across the country, on a daily basis. The actor who is revered and celebrated as television’s own Lord Krishna, has been seen in many other mythological shows. He was last shooting for the show Patiala Babes, when the country went into the state of lockdown. Since then, Sourabh has been home with his family — his mother, wife Ridhima Jain, and his twins Hrishika and Hrishivh.

In a quick chat with Express Parenting, the actor talks about his lockdown experience, of raising his three-year-olds, of losing temper and being a family man.

“The lockdown has made me a hands-on dad, my routine, my day revolves around my kids,” begins Sourabh. “Every activity related to my babies has kept me busy. Be it bathing them, playing with them, making them exercise — all of it has kept me pleasantly busy,” he says, adding he also reads at times, something that he has managed to do when he is not on “dad-duty”.

“Like all parents, we were also scared of sending our kids out. Since the lockdown was announced, we haven’t taken them out. They have been home for the last five months, but as parents, we did everything in our capacity to keep them occupied with activities so they don’t feel bored. I think it has helped,” he continues.

Both as an actor and as a father, Sourabh says the biggest challenge has been dealing with the uncertainty. “As to when things will go back to normal for all of us. For me, the past couple of months have been all about the family and spending time with them. Luckily, Ridhima, myself and my mother have divided work among ourselves so that the pressure does not fall on one person. Apart from getting accustomed to staying at home and being away from work for so long, my other biggest challenge as a parent has been to toilet-train my kids,” he says.

The actor says he is thankful, because wife Ridhima Jain “is a wonderful wife and a mother”. “We are a team and we are in this together. We help when the other person is facing any difficulty; she is a great support system to have around, and is an incredible mother to my kids.”

But who takes the calmer approach to parenting?

“Both of us lose our temper at times; it is only human, I suppose. But we don’t lose our temper together. Usually when one loses it, the other stays calm and vice-versa. She is the calm to my storm like I am to hers,” he remarks.

As for his kids Hrishika and Hrishivh, Sourabh says they share a good bond and play together, but at times fight, too, “which is okay”.

