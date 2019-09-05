Teacher’s Day 2019: How to teach kids to appreciate educators

Teacher’s Day 2019: A teacher is not just the one imparting knowledge inside a classroom. He or she is a friend, philosopher and guide to your child. And your little one should not take the teacher for granted but show enough respect and appreciation. Here’s how parents can teach children to do so:

1. Greet

Acknowledging the teacher’s presence and greeting him or her is part of basic etiquette and make sure your child follows it.

2. Pay attention in class

It takes a lot of effort on the part of the teacher to prepare for a class and make it both informative and engaging for the students. And the least children can do is to pay attention. Make sure you tell your child to be attentive in class and not get distracted while the teacher is teaching.

3. Be polite

A teacher can be very friendly but that does not mean kids can speak to him or her without being respectful. Tell your child to be humble and polite with the teacher.

4. Don’t encourage gossip about teachers

Kids tend to criticise and gossip about teachers a lot, from their teaching skills to personal lives. While parents should address the child’s concerns in case there’s some problem with a teacher, kids should be asked to refrain from unnecessary gossip about their educators.

5. Talk to your child about school

In case your child is unhappy with a teacher, don’t support his or her judgement immediately without actually understanding the actual reason behind the problem. Ask your child what is it exactly about the teacher that upset him or her and try to work out a solution instead of resorting to badmouthing.

6. Make the teacher feel special

Be it in school or in case of a private tutor, your child’s little acts of kindness and love can make the teacher feel special. Get your kids to make cards, DIY crafts, bake a dish or write a speech, for instance, for the teacher.