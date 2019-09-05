Teacher’s Day 2019: How to create positive bonds between parents, teachers and students

By Karishmma V Mangal

Teachers play an important role in the learning curve of students throughout the formal schooling experience, supporting parents as mentors in a child’s life. Positive relationships allow students to feel safe and protected in their learning environments and provide a supportive framework for important social and academic skills. Pleasant teacher-student relationships are classified as having the presence of closeness, warmth and positivity. Research also suggests that high-quality relationships between the teacher and student lower the disruptive behaviours students may engage in.

There are numerous ways in which teachers can create a space for students to tap their potential academically, socially and emotionally, while keeping communication lines open with parents.

Create a rapport with the students’ parents

A crucial aspect in achieving school success is to make sure parents and teachers are working together as allies. The key to parents and teachers working together is to have good communication. Parent-teacher relationships only work well if a teacher not only puts in the effort to respond to the parents’ concerns and questions, but also reaches out to share concerns and compliments with the parents. When the teacher and parents are comfortable and confident enough to communicate the child’s performance – good or bad – with each other, the tough phases of the child’s school career can be manoeuvred smoothly.

Learn students’ names and other basic information at the onset

Students will appreciate this, so will parents as it will help their children blend in faster. Teachers may choose to distribute an information sheet at the first class session. The sheet can ask students for their name, the name they prefer to be called by, where they live, interests or hobbies, a success experience, goals, places they have visited, etc. For younger students who are still getting accustomed to school and leaving their parents for extended periods, this will help them feel at home.

Understand certain personal things about each student

An information sheet mentioned previously is one way to accomplish this. Another activity is to take advantage of the time at the beginning and end of class, before holidays, or after holidays just to talk and listen to students. Ask students about their leisure time, goals and aspirations, and opinions about local, national, and world events. What is talked about is probably less important than the fact that the teacher was interested enough to ask and listen. This is where teachers may get to know issues kids are facing or their interests, which they can also share with parents.

Provide positive comments when appropriate

Sometimes teachers become so busy or frustrated by the problems that occur that they forget to notice and comment on positive things students do. Teachers can identify effort, cooperative behaviour and helpful conduct. Positive comments or simple compliments can help boost the student’s morale.

Avoid the use of threats and punishment

If students do something that is unruly, use a time-out procedure instead of punishment. After the time-out procedure has been used, be sure to sit down with students and talk with them. Practice active listening. Inquire how they feel about what arose. Give them a chance vent any negative emotions. After they have had a chance to discuss their feelings, focus on the ways to avoid such an occurrence in the future. Make it clear to the student that it is the behaviour and not the person that is unacceptable. If you need to discuss this with parents to keep them in the loop without causing panic, do so.

Remain unbiased

Some students are easily likeable, while others are not. Yet teachers need to be sure that some students do not get special privileges and others harsher treatment because of the teachers’ feelings towards them. During tasks or responsibilities to be carried out, all students must receive an opportunity to participate. This will give help strengthen the teacher-student bond because of a demonstration of trust in the student.

Create an environment where questions and answers – even wrong answers – are encouraged and valued. Students absorb and participate more when they feel at ease asking and answering questions. But students will not do so if they think they will be embarrassed. Encourage and acknowledge students when they raise doubts or respond to questions. When students tell you that they do not understand something, appreciate their remark and honesty because it helps you to know what aspects of a lesson need additional attention.

A strong connection and healthy communication between teachers and students can catalyse the academic growth and development of a child. Educators who have solid bonds with their students have been shown to be more effective in their teaching roles. In addition to fewer behavioural problems, teachers with strong classroom relationships are also able to achieve greater levels of academic success among students. When students view their teacher as a partner rather than an opponent, they are more open to learning. Furthermore, this can turn classrooms into a collaborative environment where students are more willing to listen to both the teacher and each other.

(The writer is Director and Trustee, Thakur International School – Cambridge.)