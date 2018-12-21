5 ways to teach your child the spirit of giving, this festive season

Even as you revel in the festivities with your family, there are countless people out there, who may or may not have the privilege of celebrating Christmas and New Year with equal fun and mirth. And that’s a message children need to be conveyed. This festive season, inculcate in your child the spirit of giving and kindness through these methods, as suggested by Rushabh Turakhia, author of Your Turn Now.

1. Encourage your child to show kindness to a stranger

Turakhia, who also runs a movement of spreading kindness called Your Turn Now, is conducting workshops with school children and encouraging them to do the same. “Suppose you are travelling in a metro and you buy a ticket for the person standing next to you. Or if someone needs a seat more than you, you give it to them and encourage your kids to do the same. The idea is to teach your child to go out and do something for a stranger. It could be a watchman, lift man or a traffic policeman,” he told Express Parenting.

2. Lead by example

Parents are a child’s first teachers and it is from them that they can learn about kindness and the spirit of giving. “Every parent wants his or her child to be well-mannered but if they are themselves rude to others, the child would automatically imbibe that. Children learn more from what you do than what you say,” Turakhia asserted.

3. Donate old clothes, books, games

Pick out old clothes, games and books and encourage your child to donate them to the underprivileged. “Donating should be a practice in the family. As parents, we need to cultivate the habit,” the author said.

4. Volunteer

Take your child to an orphanage and let him or her volunteer to help the children there, and give them food or some gifts.

5. Give blankets, fruits to people

With the onset of winter, there may be many out there on the streets freezing and falling sick due to lack of food and shelter. This festive season, buy some blankets and give them to the homeless on the road or distribute fruits among them, Turakhia suggested.