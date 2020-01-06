Taking the baby out this winter? Keep these pointers in mind

Dressing a baby in winter is a delicate process. (Source: Getty Images) Dressing a baby in winter is a delicate process. (Source: Getty Images)

By Rajesh Vohra

Cold weather can be challenging for babies as they are prone to dryness during winters. But this should not act as a hurdle between the joy and fun that new parents have planned to experience with their little one. Well, with just a few tips, one can make sure the little one enjoys the winter with maximum comfort and warmth.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind before taking the baby out during the season.

Take care of the apparel

Apparels with Standard 100: While going out with babies, parents must look for high quality natural fabrics which are soft and comfortable so that they do not cause rashes and discomfort to the baby. Keeping the sensitivity of baby’s skin in mind, one should always dress the baby in clothes that are tested and certified as per standards such as viz STANDARD 100. Okeo Tex Standard 100 labels and certificates confirm the human-ecological safety of textile products from all stages of production.

Use the ‘one more layer’ rule for the baby’s winter apparels: Dressing a baby is a delicate process, as you walk the fine line between overdressing and underdressing. Normally a baby needs one more layer compared to adults because what’s normal for an adult can result in becoming extreme for the baby. The first layer of clothing closest to your child’s skin should be soft, thin and for older kids, absorb sweat if they’re playing outside. For the second layer, opt for thinner cotton layers over, say a bulky sweater so your little one stays cozy but can still move comfortably. And for the final layer of apparel, it should be tightly woven and water-repellent to bulk up the insulation factor and seal out the cold.

Cover with hat, mittens and hoods: Your little one’s head and hands need to be protected from the icy cold winds. A cosy hat that covers the ears and has a chin strap is a smart choice. Tug mittens over the baby’s hands if they’re exposed. Some infant bodysuits have tiny hand-covers at the cuffs, which will do the trick as well.

Massage and moisturise

Using the massaging oil to fight dryness and improve blood circulation: It’s pivotal for the baby’s health to have ample blood circulation. Massaging with the massaging oil in the winters helps improve the blood flow and immunity levels. Always try to schedule the massage before going out and after coming home. Baby massage oil with paraben-free formula and richness of sweet almond milk are ideal for protection and moisturising baby’s delicate skin.

Applying rich moisturising cream: Winters can be tricky, especially for the skin. They become dry, itchy and scaly skin when going out. To prevent dry skin, the baby should be properly moisturised especially the most exposed areas like their face, hands and legs, after bath to keep the baby’s skin soft and supple throughout the day. Good moisturising cream with the richness of Omega-3 and Vitamin E helps in deeply nourishing skin’s driest areas keeping it nourished all day long.

Wrap the little one properly while strolling outside: Being cautious when you are going outside with the baby is a genuine concern and so you may want to throw a blanket over your baby’s stroller, or protect it with those old-fashioned plastic covers; this might compromise the airflow to your baby. Many strollers have covers especially fitted to that brand to allow appropriate air circulation and then last but not the least tuck the baby under a blanket to the chest level to keep warm and for a complete protection stroller with foot cover is best option.

So, these are the few tips to make this cold and freezing winter into a warm and comfortable one for all the new parents and their babies out there.

(The writer is CEO, Artsana India. With inputs from Chicco Osservatorio Centre.)

