Taking your kids to a crowded place? Keep them safe with these tips

Have you ever lost sight of your child at a crowded public place? Have you ever found yourself in a not-quite-kid-friendly environment? Have you faced any emergency abroad? Then you know what panic feels like. We’re here to help you pre-empt a few scenarios so you’re better prepared to deal with such situations.

If you’re going to a fair, a busy mall or beach

Prepare your child in advance for the worst-case scenario so that he/she doesn’t panic.

Do not park a baby’s pram somewhere and wander off. Make sure someone is always keeping an eye on them. Even more so, do not leave a toddler alone in a parked car.

Figure out a big landmark like a statue or fountain where they can wait in case you get separated. Many times, there are announcement systems to help get through to the child.

If the kid is too young to follow directions, make them wear a GPS tracker. Else, put a card with your phone number into their pocket. An older kid should be made to memorise your number and home address. You could also give them a loud whistle to call for attention.

Take a photo of your children before leaving the house, so you have a record of what they’re wearing that day and in case you need assistance from others in locating them.

Rehearse the stranger danger talk and ask them to approach security policemen or other moms only. Make sure your phone is always charged and reachable. Invest in a power bank.

Keep an SOS ointment handy in case of accidental falls, bug bites or a rash. If you suspect food poisoning, rush to the nearest clinic.

If you’re going for a concert or any other event

Even if it’s your teen accompanying you, some precautions are necessary.

Read about the regulations and arrive early to avoid crowds. Familiarise yourself with covers and exits. Situational awareness helps too. If anything mob-like makes you uncomfortable, leave immediately. It’s better than risking a stampede.

Carry noise cancelling earphones. Long exposure to loud noise can cause tinnitus or ringing in the ears and can sometimes cause permanent damage to delicate structures within the ear.

Most places allow undisposable/unbreakable water bottles, so carry one. This is to ensure you don’t get dehydrated.

In case you or your child have respiratory problems, make sure you’re carrying your inhaler or other medicines. Crowded places can be unpredictable.

If he/she needs a loo break, make sure to accompany them. It doesn’t matter if they feel old enough or confident enough, there is safety in numbers. It’s also advisable to carry a toilet seat sanitiser for hygiene reasons.

Dress according to the weather or depending on whether you’ll be indoors or outdoors. Always wear comfortable shoes.

Stay aware of your immediate environment and be wary of unruly elements. It goes without saying that you should not accept food or drinks from strangers.

If you’re in a foreign country