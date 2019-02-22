Taking your kids to a crowded place? Keep them safe with these tips

Toggle Menu Sections
By Ritika Jain

Have you ever lost sight of your child at a crowded public place? Have you ever found yourself in a not-quite-kid-friendly environment? Have you faced any emergency abroad? Then you know what panic feels like. We’re here to help you pre-empt a few scenarios so you’re better prepared to deal with such situations.

If you’re going to a fair, a busy mall or beach

  • Prepare your child in advance for the worst-case scenario so that he/she doesn’t panic.
  • Do not park a baby’s pram somewhere and wander off. Make sure someone is always keeping an eye on them. Even more so, do not leave a toddler alone in a parked car.
  • Figure out a big landmark like a statue or fountain where they can wait in case you get separated. Many times, there are announcement systems to help get through to the child.
  • If the kid is too young to follow directions, make them wear a GPS tracker. Else, put a card with your phone number into their pocket. An older kid should be made to memorise your number and home address. You could also give them a loud whistle to call for attention.
  • Take a photo of your children before leaving the house, so you have a record of what they’re wearing that day and in case you need assistance from others in locating them.
  • Rehearse the stranger danger talk and ask them to approach security policemen or other moms only. Make sure your phone is always charged and reachable. Invest in a power bank.
  • Keep an SOS ointment handy in case of accidental falls, bug bites or a rash. If you suspect food poisoning, rush to the nearest clinic.

If you’re going for a concert or any other event

  • Even if it’s your teen accompanying you, some precautions are necessary.
  • Read about the regulations and arrive early to avoid crowds. Familiarise yourself with covers and exits. Situational awareness helps too. If anything mob-like makes you uncomfortable, leave immediately. It’s better than risking a stampede.
  • Carry noise cancelling earphones. Long exposure to loud noise can cause tinnitus or ringing in the ears and can sometimes cause permanent damage to delicate structures within the ear.
  • Most places allow undisposable/unbreakable water bottles, so carry one. This is to ensure you don’t get dehydrated.
  • In case you or your child have respiratory problems, make sure you’re carrying your inhaler or other medicines. Crowded places can be unpredictable.
  • If he/she needs a loo break, make sure to accompany them. It doesn’t matter if they feel old enough or confident enough, there is safety in numbers. It’s also advisable to carry a toilet seat sanitiser for hygiene reasons.
  • Dress according to the weather or depending on whether you’ll be indoors or outdoors. Always wear comfortable shoes.
  • Stay aware of your immediate environment and be wary of unruly elements. It goes without saying that you should not accept food or drinks from strangers.

If you’re in a foreign country

  • Prepare in advance for a smooth family vacation.
  • Make sure your family or friends know where you are and that they’re able to reach you.
  • It’s wise for the family to stick together in a foreign location. Have adequate insurance while travelling.
  • Make sure you all have a copy of where you’re staying. If you aren’t always connected by phone, ask your kid to ask the police for assistance to return to the hotel and stay put.
  • In case you cannot find your kid by yourself in a couple of hours, do not delay contacting the missing children hotline, the local police or your embassy. For the police to prepare a report, you’ll need to provide as much information as possible about the missing person. It’s a good idea to keep a scan of everyone’s passports with you.
  • Be informed of whether there is any outbreak in the place you’re visiting or if you need to vaccinate your family. Register with http://www.iamat.org. 999 is the official emergency telephone number in a number of countries which allows the caller to contact emergency services for urgent assistance. Also, carry a basic first aid kit.
  • Empower your kids with information. Especially if you yourself are allergic to something or have an ongoing medical problem.

