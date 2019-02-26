Couples are now opting for tag-team parenting. What does it mean?

Balancing work life and childcare is one of the issues that worries many parents. While many couples have begun relying on daycares and caregivers, for those who don’t, managing the two becomes difficult, especially in a scenario where both the parents are working. And that’s why many of them choose to ‘tag-team’. Do you know what it means?

Tag-Team Parenting

Coined by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, in Washington, ‘tag-team’ parenting refers to the practice where parents work alternate schedules, taking turns at both paid employment and child care, either out of choice or necessity. “This ‘tag-team’ parenting strategy is often employed by two-earner, married-couple families with children to cope with their work/family dilemmas,” writes Heather Boushey, Center for Economic and Policy Research, in his paper Tag-Team Parenting.

While tag-team parenting is not exactly a new phenomenon globally, couples today are increasingly opting for the same to maintain a balance between work life and childcare, without compromising on either areas. The reasons range from lack of funds or reluctance to hire a caregiver, to having a child who requires constant parental attention.

Again, splitting parental responsibilities help in case of managing more than one child. Music sensation John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, for instance, reportedly rely on tag-team parenting to take care of their two children Luna and Miles.

Another celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have also adopted the practice to raise their kids Lincoln and Delta, to ensure both of them get the attention they deserve.

“Because if I’m talking to the two-and-a-half-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore. It’s not about perfection, but it is about being thoughtful and not reactive. So in order to not be reactive, we switch kids a lot,” Kristen had once explained to US Weekly.