Sussanne Khan: Robbing kids of their childhood is not fair

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014, and ever since they have been successfully co-parenting their children.

In a recent interview, the mother of sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, talked about how they are her source of inspiration. “My mum (Zarine) and sisters (Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora) have been key players in my life and more importantly my career. Also, my boys give me all the inspiration I’ll ever need,” Sussanne was quoted as saying by IANS.

As a celeb parent herself, Sussanne believes that children should not be made to pay the price of their parents’ fame, even at a time when celeb kids have to deal with the challenges of being constantly in the public eye. “You have to let kids be kids. Robbing them of their childhood and/or adolescence is not fair,” she said.

As a woman juggling motherhood and professional life, she added, “Drawing a line between work and home is something I strongly advocate for. Only by keeping that balance in check can you continue to be inspired at work and at peace at home.”

Both Hrithik and Sussanne are making sure their divorce does not impact their sons adversely. A while ago, the Super 30 actor posted a picture of his ex-wife, along with his kids, and wrote, “Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.”