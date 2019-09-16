After Twinkle’s son Aarav, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah has shown her cooking skills

Toggle Menu Sections
Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah recently made pancakes for her mother and added to it a heartwarming note, which was shared by the mother on social media.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah recently cooked for her mother. (Source: sushmitasen47/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen just got a wonderful gift from her younger daughter Alisah. The single mother-of-two recently posted pictures of delectable pancakes made by the 10-year-old.

The actress captioned the post, “My daughter Alisah made #pancakes, full marks for presentation, taste & the all heart messaging. P.S. my favourite being ‘the message she wrote for herself’ I love you Alisah, too precious!!!”

 

Sushmita’s daughter also added two hand-written notes to the platter. While one read, “I love you Maa”, she wrote on the other, “I love myself.”  Every child, in fact, should be taught self-love which, in turn, helps them cope with mistakes and boosts confidence.

A while ago, celeb mom Twinkle Khanna also shared pictures of a special dinner prepared by her son. “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate souffle #proudmama,” she had written on social media.

Cooking is not just an essential life skill for all but can also help your child in learning other skills, from basic measurements, patience to creativity. Studies in the past have also shown how cooking can motivate kids to eat healthy like fruits and vegetables. It can also provide an opportunity for the family to bond over food by cooking and having meals together.

